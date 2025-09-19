Geordie Shore's Ricci Guarnaccio Accused of Deception by Secret Girlfriend of Seven Years

A woman claims she was in a secret seven-year relationship with Ricci Guarnaccio, accusing him of lying and cheating after he went public with a new romance.

A woman named Steph Potts has come forward to accuse Geordie Shore star Ricci Guarnaccio of being a liar and a cheat, claiming they were secretly in a relationship for seven years. Potts, a mother of two and a sales assistant, expressed her anger after Ricci went public on Instagram with another woman, Jenna Mumford, who reportedly had only known him for a couple of weeks.

Potts stated that she felt Ricci was ashamed of her, as he never made their relationship public, using the excuse that he wanted to protect her from the public eye. In an interview with The Sun, Potts revealed the extent of their relationship, explaining that they had dated for over seven years and she was always kept a secret. She recalled feeling like she was being misled, despite going along with Ricci's reasons for keeping their relationship private. Potts also mentioned a missed opportunity to appear on Geordie Shore when the show filmed in Cyprus due to food poisoning, highlighting the moments they shared. Additionally, Potts alleged that Ricci lied about being single for two years, claiming that they had been on and off since their initial split about a year prior. She described a pattern of Ricci leaving and returning, further highlighting the inconsistency in their relationship. Furthermore, she revealed that Ricci had recently contacted her to offer money, which she declined. Subsequently, he went to Tenerife with Jenna Mumford and announced their new romance online, leaving Potts feeling betrayed and belittled. \Potts said that she felt like Ricci never wanted to show her off, and she always had to live up to his expectations. She revealed she underwent cosmetic procedures to fit into his lifestyle, which contrasts with her current preference for a natural look. She got Botox and filler in her lips, but later changed her mind and prefers to stay natural. She feels that after he went public with his new relationship so quickly, Ricci had taken advantage of her feelings. Seeing his new relationship online, Steph decided to speak out and stand up for herself after the years of secrecy. She and Ricci have since blocked each other on social media. Potts emphasized how Ricci's actions made her feel ashamed. Meanwhile, Ricci and Jenna have been sharing numerous romantic pictures on Instagram, and recently documented a date night at the Essex restaurant Sheesh. A representative for Ricci Guarnaccio has declined to comment on the allegations. The story highlights a familiar scenario, showcasing how relationships can evolve, or in this case, disintegrate under the pressures of public image and the entertainment industry. \Ricci's rise to fame began in 2012 when he became a popular figure on Geordie Shore, where he found love with Vicky Pattison. He later returned to the show in 2022 when it was picked up by Paramount+. In the years away from TV screens, Ricci reportedly spent over £50,000 on plastic surgery and now admits to being addicted to going under the knife. This narrative intersects with evolving cultural trends, with a growing preference for a more natural appearance. This shift has led some of the stars, including Ricci, to regret their procedures, potentially having to reverse them. The incident points to a more common issue with how social media distorts perceptions, relationships and can impact the lives of people involved. Ricci began his enhancements during his break from Geordie Shore when he was working as a DJ in Australia. It adds a layer of complexity, questioning authenticity and self-image within the glamour of reality television. The episode sheds light on the potential consequences of seeking external validation through cosmetic procedures and the role social media plays in shaping relationships and perceptions





