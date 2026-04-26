Geordie Shore Star Holly Hagan Reveals Grief and Backlash After Sister's Tragic Death

Holly Hagan shares her emotional journey following the death of her sister, Darci, from MDMA poisoning, detailing the hurtful criticism she received for continuing to work and her newfound connection with Darci through a medium.

Holly Hagan , known for her role on Geordie Shore , has bravely opened up about the immense pain and criticism she faced following the tragic death of her younger sister, Darci.

Darci passed away at the age of 19 in October 2025, just 48 hours after consuming crystal MDMA at an event in Manchester. Hagan revealed that she was deeply hurt by online trolls who questioned her decision to continue posting on social media so soon after the devastating loss. She explained that she felt a profound responsibility to maintain a sense of normalcy and financial stability for her parents, fearing their inability to cope with both grief and financial hardship.

Hagan continued to fulfill her obligations as an influencer, even while internally grappling with her own overwhelming sorrow, often relying on pre-scheduled content to maintain a public presence. The criticism she received, with comments like 'Your sister just died and you're posting this. It doesn't feel right,' was particularly painful, but she found some solace when she was able to explain her reasoning to those who had judged her. The circumstances surrounding Darci’s death are harrowing.

She had attended a night at Manchester's Warehouse Project nightclub and tragically mixed crystal MDMA into her drink. This led to two cardiac arrests, and despite the best efforts of medical professionals, she succumbed to the drug’s effects. Holly previously recounted the agonizing moment she arrived at the hospital and witnessed the severity of her sister’s condition. Doctors informed her that Darci had ingested crystal MDMA, a particularly dangerous form of the drug, and the subsequent hours proved fatal.

Hagan emphasized that while Darci had experimented with drugs previously, including at events like Creamfields music festival, this was her first time consuming MDMA in crystal form. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the dangers associated with drug use, particularly the unpredictable and potentially lethal consequences of taking unknown substances. Hagan’s openness about her sister’s death aims to raise awareness about the risks involved and potentially prevent similar tragedies.

Seeking solace and a connection with her lost sister, Holly Hagan recently visited a medium. She described feeling a profound sense of confirmation when the medium conveyed messages from Darci, stating that her sister frequently visits her home. This experience has led Hagan to actively speak to Darci, believing she is still present in her life. Despite not engaging in formal grief counseling, Hagan finds comfort in this spiritual connection.

She is currently expecting her second child with husband Jacob Blyth and is navigating the complexities of grief while preparing for motherhood. Hagan expressed a lingering regret, wishing she had sent a message to Darci on the night of the event, inquiring about her intentions and urging caution.

She acknowledged that while some might view Darci’s actions as reckless, her friends described her as typically sensible when it came to drug use, usually consuming only a small portion of a pill and limiting her experimentation to festival environments. Hagan’s story is a poignant testament to the enduring power of sibling love, the devastating impact of drug-related tragedies, and the diverse ways individuals cope with profound loss





DailyMailUK / 🏆 7. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Holly Hagan Darci Hagan MDMA Grief Geordie Shore Drug Awareness Mental Health Sister's Death Medium Celebrity News

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Freddy Brazier and Holly Swinburn Step Out with Baby Isla Jade Amid Family DramaFreddy Brazier and his girlfriend Holly Swinburn are seen for the first time with their daughter Isla Jade after a period of reported conflict stemming from a disagreement over access for Freddy's grandmother, Jackiey Budden. The couple appears to have reconciled, enjoying a public outing in Essex.

Read more »

'We've grown up together': River City cast and crew share tearful goodbye after 24 yearsGlasgow Live caught up with some familiar faces as cast and crew came together one last time on the streets of Shieldinch.

Read more »

From 'The Bodyguard' to Real Life: Why Celebrities Fall for Their ProtectorsA look into the recurring phenomenon of celebrities entering romantic relationships with their bodyguards, exploring the psychological factors at play and the reasons why these relationships often fail. The case of Holly Valance and her former bodyguard, Grant Gale, is examined.

Read more »

Savers could be due share of ‘£31billion' - expert explains how to checkClaiming back your lost funds may be much easier than many people think

Read more »

Holly Hamilton explains council tax shake-up as bills hit £2,392The BBC consumer expert says the average annual bill is now £2,392 in England as stark rises land on doormats in April

Read more »

Holly Willoughby Shines at Studio 54 Birthday Bash as She Prepares for New Digital VentureHolly Willoughby attended her brother-in-law's 50th birthday party in a stunning outfit and is gearing up to launch a new online show called 'Together' after leaving 'This Morning'.

Read more »