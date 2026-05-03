Geordie Shore Star Natalie Phillips Mourns Grandmother's Death Amid Show's Turmoil

Natalie Phillips, known from Geordie Shore, announced the passing of her grandmother, Nellie, aged 99, in a heartfelt Instagram post. This news coincides with reports of a cast exodus and pay disputes threatening the future of the reality TV show.

Geordie Shore star Natalie Phillips shared the heartbreaking news of her grandmother Nellie’s passing on Sunday, posting a touching tribute on Instagram. Nellie, a proud Irish woman and devoted Catholic, lived a remarkable 99 years, born in July 1926.

Natalie described her Nanna as the ‘heart and soul of the family’ and expressed comfort in knowing she was now reunited with her late husband, Granda Billy, after 34 years apart. The post detailed Nellie’s life filled with love, laughter, strength, and countless cherished stories that will endure within the family. Natalie’s heartfelt message conveyed her deep sorrow and love for her grandmother, wishing her a peaceful journey to heaven.

The news of Nellie’s passing comes amidst ongoing turmoil surrounding the future of Geordie Shore itself. Reports indicate a significant cast exodus and a contentious pay dispute are threatening the long-running MTV/Paramount+ series. Only six cast members – Gaz Beadle, Holly Hagan, Jay Gardner, Aaron Chalmers, Sophie Kasaei, and Ricci Guarnaccio – are currently confirmed for the upcoming series 28, which was slated to begin filming with a French road trip.

Four cast members, James Tindale, Abbie Holborn, Marnie Simpson, and Chloe Ferry, have already quit, while others, including Chantelle Connelly, Kyle Christie, and Nathan Henry, are reportedly undecided about their return. The situation has escalated to the point where remaining cast members have been presented with an ultimatum: accept a pay cut and reduced screen time (appearing in six episodes instead of ten, resulting in a 5% pay reduction), or leave the show.

Natalie Phillips herself previously appeared on Geordie Shore, joining in 2019 but ultimately departing after two series, citing a feeling of being ‘too old’ for the show’s party-centric environment. This latest development adds another layer of complexity to the show’s future, as the core cast dwindles and financial pressures mount. Fans and friends have responded to Natalie’s post with an outpouring of condolences, offering support and sharing memories of her beloved Nanna.

The situation highlights the personal impact of loss alongside the professional challenges facing the reality television program, leaving its long-term viability in question. The show, which launched in 2011 and has aired 26 series, has been a launching pad for stars like Vicky Pattison and Charlotte Crosby, but its current state suggests a period of significant change and uncertainty





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