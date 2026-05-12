George and Amal Clooney Celebrate Birthday Bash in St. Tropez with Surprising Twist

Actor George Clooney turned 65 with a lavish birthday party in St. Tropez, organized by his wife, Amal, who invited their friends in disguise. The couple, known for their harmonious relationship, shared their unique approach to avoiding arguments and offered lighthearted advice for children. The celebration took place against the backdrop of the French Riviera, highlighting their enduring love and mutual support.

George Clooney and his wife Amal Clooney celebrated his 65th birthday in the glamorous French Riviera town of St. Tropez , where Amal orchestrated a surprise party complete with a clever twist.

The human rights lawyer, age 48, revealed that she had arranged for their close friends to attend the celebration in disguise, specifically posing as waitstaff to catch the actor off guard. Speaking at the King's Trust 50th Anniversary Celebration in London on Monday, Amal began to share the playful anecdote. George, ever the humorist, quipped about the perils of surprising a 65-year-old, joking that such a shock could be potentially dangerous to one's health.

The couple, who have been married since September 2014, shared lighthearted banter about the night, with George admitting he was 'barely' still standing after the unexpected revelations. Their love story continues to captivate fans, especially as they have maintained a remarkably argument-free relationship, a rarity even in Hollywood. The Clooneys are parents to nine-year-old fraternal twins, Alexander and Ella, who will celebrate their birthday next month.

During a recent interview with British Vogue, Amal shared her advice for children everywhere, emphasizing the importance of curiosity and questioning the world around them. Meanwhile, George offered his own pearls of wisdom, tongue-in-cheek, warning youngsters against mixing grain-based spirits with wine—a tip any adult would appreciate. Days before his birthday bash, the couple enjoyed a romantic, child-free lunch at Club 55, an exclusive St. Tropez hotspot known for its stunning beachfront views.

The duo, powerhouses in their respective fields—acting and humanitarian law—have proven to be one of Hollywood's most enduring couples. George's career spans decades, marked not only by his iconic films but also by his entrepreneurial success with the tequila brand Casamigos. Amal's advocacy work has earned her global recognition, making their partnership all the more impressive.

Beyond their private lives, the Clooneys remain committed to philanthropy and have been spotted at various high-profile events, including the Chaplin Award Gala, where George was recently honored for his contributions to cinema. Their relationship defies the typical Hollywood narrative of turbulence, with George attributing their harmony to a simple philosophy: not sweating the small stuff.

He explained that with age comes the wisdom to let go of petty disagreements, like arguments over wall colors, choosing instead to focus on mutual support and love. This philosophy was evident during their conversation with CBS Mornings, where George revealed that they have never had a true argument, much to the surprise of interviewers.

As a couple who exudes both elegance and effortless charm, George and Amal Clooney continue to set a high standard not only in Hollywood but in relationships worldwide





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