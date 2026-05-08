George and Amal Clooney enjoy PDA-filled St Tropez getaway and celebrate milestone 65th birthday

George and Amal Clooney celebrated the actor's milestone 65th birthday during a sun-drenched sojourn in St Tropez. They were seen laughing, chatting, and strolling around the picturesque town. George Clooney attended the 51st Chaplin Award Gala and spoke about his career shift towards philanthropy.

George and Amal Clooney poured on the PDA during a sun-drenched sojourn in St Tropez where they celebrated the actor's milestone 65th birthday. They were seen laughing, chatting, and strolling around the picturesque town.

Amal, Clooney's wife, wore an embellished, multi-colored top and matching skirt along with calf-high black boots. Both were seen enjoying a leisurely lunch with friends at Club 55, a beach-inspired club and restaurant offering breathtaking views of sand and sea. The couple often travels to the French Riviera to relax and unwind. Clooney joked about his long and interesting career, including a stint on The Facts of Life as handyman George.

Clooney admitted they've never had a fight because he doesn't care about petty gripes





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George Clooney Amal Clooney PDA Birthday St Tropez Club 55

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