George Clooney and Amal Clooney's Summer Life: A Glimpse into Their Daily Routine at Their Provence, France Farm

Describe the passage as a story about the daily life of George Clooney and Amal Clooney at their family farm in Provence, France, featuring their approach to fashion and their involvement in charitable causes.

George Clooney looked in good spirits as he boarded a private jet with glamorous wife Amal at Poznan airport in Poland on Wednesday. The Hollywood star, 65, cut a cool figure in a smart black suit which he layered over a coordinated plain T-shirt.

George kept comfortable in a pair of shiny lace up shoes and opted for a pair of aviator sunglasses. The actor, who tied the knot with Amal in 2014, was ever the gentleman as he waited for her to board the private jet first. The human rights lawyer, 48, looked sensational in a long black coat which she layered over crisp white wide legged trousers.

Amal, who headlined the Impact 2026 conference in the city, elevated her frame in a pair of towering black heels and toted a coordinated large handbag. Styling her long brunette tresses loose, Amal looked in high spirits as she completed her ensemble with a pair of sunglasses. They were spotted chatting away ahead of taking off after the couple brought a touch of glamour to the King's Trust Celebration at the Royal Albert Hall in London on Monday.

The couple, who live at their farm in Provence, France with their eight-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, were seen in a loosestyle amongst the guests





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George Clooney Amal Clooney Their Summer Life Daily Routine At Their Provence France Farm Fashion

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