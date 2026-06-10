George Clooney Backs Callum Turner for Next James Bond

George Clooney has publicly endorsed Callum Turner as the next James Bond, praising his charm and career choices. Meanwhile, a new contender emerges in Leo Suter.

The race to become the next James Bond has intensified as George Clooney throws his support behind actor Callum Turner . Since Daniel Craig's departure from the role in 2021, the search for 007's successor has been one of Hollywood's most speculated topics.

With the franchise now under the stewardship of Amazon MGM Studios after the Broccoli family handed over control, casting decisions have remained closely guarded. However, casting director Nina Gold stirred the pot at Cannes by stating that the next Bond must 'ooze sex appeal' across multiple films. Amid the usual frontrunners like Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Harris Dickinson, and Jacob Elordi, Clooney has singled out Turner, with whom he worked on the 2023 historical drama 'The Boys in the Boat'.

Clooney expressed his hopes in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, saying he believes Turner would make a great Bond. He described the thirty-six-year-old actor as tall, handsome, charming, and British, making him the perfect candidate. Clooney also praised Turner's career choices, noting that he has not simply gone for easy paychecks but has taken on interesting work. Clooney remarked that Turner has navigated through the noise to a place where people see something special in him.

Reflecting on the changing landscape of Hollywood, Clooney admitted that becoming a leading man today is much harder than it was in his era. He noted that producers and directors constantly struggle to identify who the next leading men are, but for him, Turner embodies that star quality. Clooney added that he cannot explain it, but he knows star quality when he sees it, and Turner has it in spades.

Turner himself has remained cautious about the Bond speculation, declining to comment directly on whether he would accept the role if offered. He did acknowledge the humor in how even close friends and people he has not spoken to in ten years have been texting him about it, despite him knowing nothing. Turner recently married pop star Dua Lipa, adding to his public profile.

Meanwhile, another contender has emerged in Netflix star Leo Suter, best known for his role in 'Vikings: Valhalla'. Suter, at thirty-two, is relatively new to the frontrunner conversation but has already addressed the possibility of playing 007. He hinted in January that he might be part of the discussions and would not say no, urging people to watch this space.

Suter has also garnered attention for his stage performance in 'The Line of Beauty' at the Almeida Theatre and his lead role in the BBC's reboot of 'Inspector Lynley', where he steps into the part of detective Tommy Lynley. His experience with stunt-driven action in 'Vikings: Valhalla' suggests readiness for Bond's physical demands, while his softer performances show range beyond tough roles.

As the speculation continues, Clooney's endorsement adds weight to Turner's candidacy, but the final decision remains up to the franchise's new owners. With betting boards still dominated by Taylor-Johnson, Dickinson, and Elordi, the Bond casting saga promises more twists before the iconic tuxedo is handed over





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