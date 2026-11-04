George Gordon Murder Trial: Delia McInerney Remains Found in Freezer

George Gordon faces trial for the murder of artist Delia McInerney. Her dismembered remains and guinea pigs were hidden in a freezer in St Helens for nearly three years.

George Gordon, a 65-year-old man from St Helens, Merseyside, is standing trial at Liverpool Crown Court accused of murdering his close friend and self-described soulmate, 62-year-old artist Delia McInerney. The prosecution alleges that Gordon killed McInerney in April 2023 just days before she planned to relocate to Portugal with her pets, subsequently hiding her dismembered body in a chest freezer alongside her deceased guinea pigs for nearly three years.

Premeditated Planning and Purchases

Prosecutors presented evidence indicating that Gordon engaged in a premeditated plan to kill McInerney, making suspicious purchases in the weeks leading up to her death. These items included a 4lb lump sledgehammer, a cordless handsaw, heavy-duty scissors capable of cutting bone, and a copy of the medical textbook Gray's Anatomy. Additional searches and orders included butcher tools, cleavers, choppers, drugs for insomnia, and a chest freezer ordered from Amazon on April 12, the day after the alleged killing.

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Murder Date and Disposal Methods

Delia McInerney is believed to have died on the night of April 11, 2023, or early on April 12, according to the Crown case. Gordon allegedly dismembered her body and placed the remains in the freezer he had purchased that same day. He also killed her five guinea pigs, which were scheduled to accompany her to Portugal, and drowned them before placing their bodies in the freezer next to hers. The last known video footage of McInerney alive shows her with the pets on April 11.

Fraud and Deception Campaign

After the murder, George Gordon launched an elaborate campaign of deception that lasted for 18 months. He sent messages and emails posing as McInerney to her friends and family, lying about her whereabouts and wellbeing to cover up the crime. During this period, he withdrew thousands of pounds in cash from her bank accounts, fraudulently obtained credit cards, and secured loans in her name. Police finally visited his flat in St Helens in January 2026 after concerns were raised about the artist.

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Shocking Discovery and Initial Denials

When police arrived at the defendant's residence on January 8, 2026, George Gordon immediately directed officers to the freezer, stating, 'She's in the freezer.' In initial police interviews, he claimed McInerney died from a drug overdose and that he struck her to end her suffering. He later changed his story, alleging self-defense during an attack when he attempted to call an ambulance. However, the jury heard that McInerney had raised concerns about 5G masts near her Anfield home and was preparing for her move abroad when she vanished.

Travel and Evidence Consolidation

Following the alleged murder, George Gordon traveled to Portugal on April 24 and took photographs of himself at a property McInerney had purchased there. The prosecution argues that these actions were part of a calculated effort to maintain the illusion that McInerney was alive and well. The court was told that Gordon had told bare-faced lies to conceal the murder, and the discovery of the remains marks the end of a nearly three-year cover-up involving the systematic disposal of evidence and financial fraud.