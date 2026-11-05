George Gordon Murder Trial: Delia McInerney Remains Found in Freezer

George Gordon stands trial for the 2023 murder of artist Delia McInerney. Prosecutors allege premeditated killing and fraud, while Gordon claims self-defense.

A jury at Liverpool Crown Court has heard that George Gordon, 65, allegedly murdered eccentric artist Delia McInerney, 62, at his St Helens, Merseyside flat in April 2023. Prosecutors allege he dismembered her body and concealed her remains in a freezer for nearly three years alongside the bodies of her guinea pigs.

Premeditated Murder Allegations and Financial Motives

George Gordon stands accused of killing Delia McInerney days before she was scheduled to relocate to Portugal. The prosecution argues that the act was premeditated and partially driven by financial gain. Jurors were told that Gordon purchased a sledgehammer and a cordless handsaw shortly before the alleged homicide, tools described by investigators as consistent with the method used to dismember the victim.

Also read Man, 65, killed 'soulmate' and 'kept her dismembered body in freezer alongside pet guinea pigs for three years', court told

Investigators also discovered that Gordon bought a copy of the surgical reference book Gray's Anatomy prior to the incident. Following the alleged murder, George Gordon is accused of withdrawing thousands of pounds from Delia McInerney's bank accounts. He allegedly fraudulently obtained credit cards and loans in her name to secure personal financial benefit.

Suspect's Fabricated Stories and Claims of Self-Defense

George Gordon claims he acted in self-defense after Delia McInerney attacked him with a knife. However, his cousin John Lawler testified that the suspect engaged in elaborate fantasies regarding the artist's whereabouts. Mr. Lawler stated that Gordon frequently invented stories about Delia McInerney moving to Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Peru, and Denmark.

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According to John Lawler, George Gordon told him that the artist had met a man named Rene online and subsequently ran away with his girlfriend's wealthy parents. Other fabricated narratives included claims that Delia McInerney owned a farm in Cornwall. These stories persisted until Gordon's arrest in 2025, despite him having no contact with the artist since approximately 2022.

Deception of Family and Prolonged Welfare Investigation

The court heard that George Gordon posed as Delia McInerney for 18 months after her alleged death. He contacted her friends and family via phone and email, telling them lies about her location and well-being. He allegedly described her as his soulmate and maintained that she was living abroad.

Niece Paula Tillman testified that George Gordon frequently discussed the artist, claiming she had moved to Australia and started a relationship with a woman. He reportedly stated that he acted as a sperm donor for them. Police outside Gordon's home in St Helens became involved after a council official raised welfare concerns in December 2025, leading to a safeguarding investigation that uncovered the crime.

Witness Accounts of Behavior and Physical Evidence

Neighbor Taylor Johnson told the jury that George Gordon was known as Mr. Parcel because he collected deliveries for other residents. He allegedly told Johnson that he and Delia McInerney had recently had a baby and that she was pregnant with another following egg freezing procedures. These claims contradicted the reality of the situation inside the flat.

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Paula Tillman described her uncle as a hoarder who kept numerous animals, resulting in a stench within the property. She recounted an incident where George Gordon claimed Delia McInerney hit him with a frying pan, requiring hospital treatment. A large bruise was visible on the top of his head while he sat in the dock, visibly emotional during the proceedings.