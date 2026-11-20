George Gordon tells police Delia McInerney's dismembered body is in a freezer at his St Helens flat. Liverpool Crown Court hears details of the investigation into her April 2023 death and hidden pets.

George Gordon, a sixty-five-year-old man currently standing trial at Liverpool Crown Court, has admitted to police officers that he is hiding the dismembered remains of his partner, Delia McInerney, inside a chest freezer at his home in St Helens, Merseyside. The disturbing admission was captured on body-worn camera footage played to the jury on January 8, 2026, revealing the moment officers located the sixty-two-year-old artist and her five guinea pigs after months of neglect and suspicion.

The Discovery of the Remains in Freezer

The video evidence shows Gordon sitting in a cluttered hallway of his flat when he initially told officers that Ms McInerney was safe and well, claiming she had traveled to Cornwall or Denmark four weeks prior. When pressed by Police Constable William Roberts for a direct answer regarding her safety, Gordon eventually stated no, confirming she was not alive, and later led officers to the freezer where her remains were hidden alongside the bodies of her beloved pets, Timmy, Wogglet, Freddie, Lilly, and Sammy.

Also read 'The Ramsay household is getting bigger': Gordon Ramsay shares exciting family news

Constable Roberts described the flat as absolutely disgusting and noted that Gordon was extremely obstructive during the initial questioning, refusing to answer clearly about Ms McInerney's whereabouts until forced to give a yes or no response. As Gordon was escorted out of the property and placed into a police van, he reiterated that his soulmate was in the freezer and specified that her body was in two parts, confirming the extent of the dismemberment that had been concealed for nearly three years.

Premeditated Murder Allegations and Financial Motive

Prosecutors at the court allege that Gordon, a convicted fraudster, murdered Ms McInerney in April 2023 at his flat and kept her body frozen while she was supposedly planning to start a new life in Portugal. The prosecution argues that Gordon's actions were premeditated and motivated at least in part by financial gain, as he subsequently stole thousands of pounds from her bank account after her death, taking advantage of the significant debt of more than twenty-two thousand pounds she had on credit cards.

Advertisement

While Gordon claims he acted in self-defense after the sixty-two-year-old attacked him with a knife, the court has heard that he attempted to maintain a web of lies by sending messages from Ms McInerney's phone to her friends, convincing them she was still alive and traveling abroad. This deception only collapsed when a council official contacted benefits staff to raise serious welfare concerns, prompting police to investigate the situation more closely and leading to the discovery of the truth at the St Helens property.

Animal Welfare Violations and Medical Claims

Dr Emanuele Ricci, a veterinary pathologist, provided testimony to the jury regarding post-mortem examinations performed on two of the guinea pigs, Timmy and Wogglet, which were also discovered in the freezer. Dr Ricci stated his opinion that these animals died by drowning under conditions of forceful restraint, adding charges of causing unnecessary suffering to animals to the proceedings against Gordon, who denies both murder and the animal cruelty allegations.

During the police interaction on the afternoon of January 8, 2026, Gordon appeared physically frail, having requested to change his clothes due to incontinence and revealing that he takes between fifty-five and sixty tablets a day, including morphine for pain management. He told officers he knew he would be heading to prison after this incident, and the trial at Liverpool Crown Court has been adjourned until Monday as the jury continues to review the evidence surrounding the tragic death of Delia McInerney and her pets in Merseyside.