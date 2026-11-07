George Gordon Trial: Delia McInerney Killed For Financial Gain

Liverpool Crown Court hears George Gordon killed Delia McInerney and her pets for money. Prosecutors allege premeditated murder and fraud while Gordon claims self-defence.

George Gordon, age 65, stands accused of murdering Delia McInerney, age 62, at his flat in St Helens, Merseyside, in April 2023. New photographs presented to the jury reveal McInerney with her animals just days before her death, contradicting the defendant's claim of sudden conflict.

Photos Reveal Victim With Pets

The prosecution has introduced images taken in March 2023 showing McInerney cuddling a guinea pig while wearing a bright orange jumper. Another picture captures Gordon smiling beside a stack of cages housing five guinea pigs and a white lop-eared rabbit. A separate image from April 9, 2023, shows McInerney cradling the rabbit wrapped in a white towel.

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These visuals depict a woman preparing for a new life in Portugal before she was killed. The trial is currently ongoing at Liverpool Crown Court, where jurors are examining the evidence surrounding the deaths of both the victim and her pets.

Prosecution Alleges Premeditated Murder

Prosecutors argue that Gordon's actions were premeditated and motivated by financial gain. They allege he dismembered McInerney's body and hid the remains in a freezer alongside those of her animals. Before the alleged murder, Gordon purchased a sledgehammer and a cordless handsaw, items the prosecution states are consistent with the method of death.

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Further evidence includes the purchase of a copy of the surgical reference book Gray's Anatomy. After McInerney's death, Gordon allegedly took thousands of pounds from her bank accounts. He also fraudulently obtained credit cards and loans in her name to access funds.

Defense Claims Self-Defense and Denial

Gordon claims he acted in self-defense after McInerney attacked him with a knife. He argues that the relationship was not one of control, despite accusations otherwise. His cousin, John Lawler, testified that McInerney was affectionate and would give him kisses on the cheek.

Lawler stated that McInerney only shouted at Gordon because he was accident-prone. He denied that she was in control, describing Gordon as exceptionally generous and someone who seemed to enjoy spending money. The defense suggests the killing was a reactive measure to an unprovoked attack.

Fabricated Stories and Family Testimony

Gordon allegedly posed as McInerney in phone messages and emails for 18 months. He told friends and family lies about her whereabouts, claiming she had moved to Australia to be with a man named Rene. He later fabricated stories about her running away to New Zealand with a girlfriend whose parents were wealthy.

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Gordon's niece, Paula Tillman, testified that he frequently spoke about McInerney after her death. She reported hearing him claim she had started a relationship with a woman and that he acted as their sperm donor. Tillman described Gordon as a hoarder who kept many animals, resulting in a strong smell in his flat.

Financial Motive and Ongoing Legal Process

The prosecution maintains that the primary motive was monetary. Gordon allegedly told Lawler that McInerney had stolen his money. This narrative contradicts Lawler's observation that Gordon was the one spending freely and enjoyed giving gifts.

The legal proceedings continue as the jury weighs the conflicting accounts of events in St Helens. Authorities are investigating the extent of the financial fraud and the disposal of remains as the trial at Liverpool Crown Court progresses.