George Gordon Trial: Delia McInerney Murder and Fake Coronation Claims

George Gordon admits killing Delia McInerney in April 2023, denying murder claims while prosecutors detail his theft and fabrication of celebrity contacts. The trial continues at Liverpool Crown Court.

George Gordon, a 65-year-old man from St Helens, Merseyside, has admitted to killing 62-year-old artist Delia McInerney at his flat in April 2023. The Liverpool Crown Court trial has revealed that Gordon hid McInerney dismembered remains in a chest freezer alongside her five guinea pigs. He is currently facing charges of murder and causing unnecessary suffering to animals.

Fabricated Coronation Invitations and Celebrities

Prosecutors allege that Gordon constructed an elaborate web of lies to conceal McInerney death for over a year. He allegedly used her phone to message friends, claiming she had secured an invitation to King Charles coronation. The text messages stated that actor Spike Milligan had introduced Gordon to Dame Joanna Lumley and Stephen Fry at Westminster Abbey. One message falsely claimed Lumley agreed to become patron of McInerney guinea pig sanctuary.

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The fabricated communications included detailed accounts of their arrival at the Abbey at 7.30 am. Gordon purported to be McInerney carer, noting that a wheelchair was too wide for allocated spaces. He further claimed to be in London for the coronation events while actually remaining in Merseyside. These messages were sent to contacts in Portugal and the United Kingdom to maintain the illusion of life.

Motivations and Financial Theft Accusations

While Gordon claims he acted in self-defense after McInerney attacked him with a knife, the prosecution argues the killing was premeditated. They contend the primary motivation was financial gain through theft of thousands of pounds from her bank account. Police discovered Gordon had taken out loans and credit cards in McInerney name over an 18-month period.

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Before her death, McInerney was preparing to move to Portugal to start a new life. Gordon allegedly messaged her friends in Portugal to claim she was in a coma and could not travel. He had previously described McInerney as his soulmate despite the violent nature of her death. Evidence suggests he struck her with a hammer and drowned her pets.

Police Discovery and Legal Proceedings

The criminal enterprise unraveled in December 2025 when a council official raised welfare concerns. This led to police contacting benefits staff and subsequently arriving at Gordon flat in January 2026. Upon their arrival, Gordon reportedly told officers the body was in the freezer. He has a previous conviction for fraud prior to this case.

Officers found McInerney dismembered remains and bodies of guinea pigs named Wogglet, Timmy, Freddie, Lilly, and Sammy. Gordon admits killing McInerney but denies murder, asserting self-defense. He also denies causing unnecessary suffering to the animals. The trial continues at Liverpool Crown Court with further evidence being presented to the jury.