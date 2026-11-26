George Harrison's iconic black Mongolian lambswool coat, worn during The Beatles' rooftop concert, heads to Sotheby's New York auction with estimates reaching £382,000.

George Harrison's black Mongolian lambswool coat is scheduled to be auctioned at Sotheby's in New York, with estimates suggesting it could fetch up to £382,000. The garment carries immense historical weight as it was worn by the former Beatle during two of the most pivotal moments in music history: his secret wedding to Pattie Boyd in January 1966 and the band's famous final public performance on a rooftop in Mayfair in 1969.

Historical Significance of the Garment

The oversized, shaggy coat was designed by fashion legend Mary Quant and served as a tangible link to the Swinging Sixties. Harrison first wore the piece to his clandestine wedding at a Surrey register office, where Paul McCartney served as his best man. The same coat was donned three years later during the impromptu concert on the rooftop of Apple Corps headquarters in central London, marking the end of The Beatles' live performances together.

Also read Everything to know about Linda Harrison - including her surprising age gap with husband Ade Adepitan

Sotheby's specialist Craig Inciardi highlighted the unique narrative of the item, noting that few artefacts from the group tell as remarkable a story. The coat combines the legacies of three of the most recognisable names of the era: Harrison, Quant, and Boyd. It captures the flamboyant spirit of the period while showcasing Quant's influence beyond the miniskirts and colourful designs for which she is best remembered.

Fashion Icon Mary Quant and Cultural Impact

Dame Mary Quant was a central figure in the fashion revolution of the 1960s, helping to define the youthful and irreverent spirit of Swinging London. She challenged traditional conventions of dress and championed a new sense of freedom and individuality. At the time of Harrison's marriage, Pattie Boyd was a model and muse to Quant, who also designed Boyd's pink wedding dress, further cementing the connection between the fashion house and the music icon.

Advertisement

The garment also features during the band's Get Back recording sessions, adding another layer to its provenance. Quant's design philosophy aligned with the musical innovation happening in Liverpool, creating a cultural synergy that defined the decade. The coat represents a rare glimpse into the intersection of high fashion and rock history, offering collectors a piece of the creative energy that dominated the mid-twentieth century.

The Beatles' Legacy and Record-Breaking Success

John Lennon, Sir Paul McCartney, and Harrison formed The Beatles in Liverpool in 1960. Sir Ringo Starr replaced original drummer Pete Best in 1962, solidifying the classic lineup. The group went on to become the best-selling music act of all time, with estimated sales of more than 600 million units worldwide. They hold the record for the most singles sold in the UK, with 21.9 million units.

Their accolades include eight Grammys, four Brits, an Academy Award, and 15 Ivor Novello Awards. The rooftop performance in Mayfair was particularly tense, with the band performing a 42-minute set before police arrived following complaints about the noise. This event, captured with Harrison in the Quant coat, remains one of the most iconic images in music history, symbolising both the height of their fame and the beginning of the end for the group.

Auction Details and Public Viewing Schedule

The Rock & Pop online auction featuring the coat will close on December 15 in New York. Sotheby's will make the item available for public view at their New York location from December 2 through December 14. Collectors and fans interested in Beatles memorabilia have a limited window to inspect the garment before the bidding concludes.

Advertisement

The auction highlights the enduring market for celebrity artefacts and the specific appeal of items connected to cultural icons like Harrison and Quant. The预计 price of £382,000 reflects the coat's pristine condition and its direct association with the band's most legendary moments. As interest in Swinging London continues to grow, items from this era remain highly coveted by museums and private collectors alike.

While the relationship between Harrison and Boyd ended six years after their marriage, the coat has outlasted the union. Boyd separated from Harrison and subsequently began a relationship with Eric Clapton, who had previously declared his love for her. Despite the personal turmoil, the coat remains a symbol of artistic collaboration and historical significance, bridging the worlds of fashion and music in a way few other objects have.