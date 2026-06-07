George Knight Reveals Family Reasons Behind Love Island Exit

Love Island star George Knight has broken his silence on his departure from the reality show, revealing that he left the villa due to family reasons. George shared a snap with his sister Emma Knight and their dog on Instagram, explaining that family comes first.

Love Island star George Knight has revealed he left the villa due to family reasons as he broke his silence on his departure from the reality show .

George Knight, a professional footballer, left the Love Island villa for private reasons, as announced by ITV on Thursday. In an Instagram post on Friday, George shared a snap with his sister Emma Knight and their dog, explaining that family comes first. He expressed gratitude to everyone who reached out with kind messages and support. George's sister Emma also commented on his post, saying 'love george'.

The star still featured in Thursday and Friday night's episodes. The professional footballer, from Winchester, arrived in the villa on Tuesday alongside fellow bombshell Yasmin Hadlow. Two new bombshells, Namibia and Victoria, entered the villa on Friday, ready to shake things up at the end of the episode. Namibia, 25, from Leeds, and Victoria, also 25, from Manchester, touched down on the island after an explosive recoupling.

The recoupling caused chaos during the episode as Mica chose to recouple with Robyn's love interest George - who left the villa on Thursday for personal reasons. Despite the decision, George and Robyn headed up to the terrace just minutes after the recoupling and shared a kiss. Priya and Kavan, who is existing contestant Aidan's brother, entered on Thursday night after Ellie and Samraj were brutally dumped.

However, they weren't actually banished from the Island and instead got to date the new bombshells. It meant Priya and Kavan were given the chance to choose who they wanted to recouple with first. Kavan was the first to pick, revealing the motivations behind his chosen partner. After exploring connections with both Ellie and Jasmine, he admitted that the girl he would like to couple up with is Ellie.

Next up Priya revealed her choice while confessing that there's definitely something there she'd like to explore. She chose to couple up with Samraj. Kavan was keen to explore his options during the episode by getting to know the girls. He first pulled Ellie for a chat, sparking clear flirty tension and shared a kiss.

Next, Kavan pulled Jasmine for a chat. She told him that he shocked her and that when he arrived, she thought he was cute. Kavan agreed that they've got something and asked what she'd do if he chose her in the recoupling. She confirmed that she'd be happy with that





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George Knight Love Island Family Reasons Reality Show Departure

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