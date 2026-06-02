A new Vogue feature showcasing an 82-year-old George Lucas has gone viral, drawing global praise for his youthful style and reigniting discussion about his $1 billion Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The article details the museum's collections, its mission to trace storytelling through history, and touches on Lucas's critical stance toward the post-Dis sale Star Wars films.

George Lucas , the legendary creator of Star Wars , has captured global attention with a striking new photographic spread in Vogue. At 82, Lucas presents an unexpectedly youthful and polished image alongside his wife, Mellody Hobson, within the unfinished halls of his ambitious Lucas Museum of Narrative Art, slated to open in Los Angeles this September.

The feature has ignited a wave of admiration across social media, with fans marveling at his appearance and dubbing him an unlikely style icon. The buzz highlights not only his physical transformation but also serves as a potent reminder of his enduring cultural influence, decades after he revolutionized cinema. The upcoming museum, a $1 billion personal undertaking funded by Lucas after his historic 2012 sale of Lucasfilm to Disney, is designed as a futuristic five-story, 300,000-square-foot structure.

Its architecture, often compared to a Star Wars spacecraft, will house Lucas's vast personal collection, which spans from acrylic paintings by masters like Norman Rockwell and Renoir to original illustrations, film production art, and movie memorabilia. The core mission is to explore the universal art of storytelling, from prehistoric cave paintings to contemporary digital filmmaking, a narrative thread Lucas calls the 'mythology of society.

' While the building's aesthetic evokes his sci-fi saga, Lucas has been emphatic that the institution is not a Star Wars museum. He argues that true fans seek authentic creative artifacts over wax figures, stressing that exhibits will feature his own storyboards, costume sketches, and set designs, but he believes the primary draw for many visitors will be works by American illustrators like Rockwell, whose single-image narratives captivated him since childhood and inspired his own career path.

The museum's location in Exposition Park, near the University of Southern California where Lucas studied film, roots the project in his personal history. The Vogue feature and the surrounding conversation also indirectly revisit Lucas's complicated legacy following the Disney sale. He has been publicly critical of the new Star Wars films, most notably The Force Awakens, which he felt was a overly nostalgic, retrograde effort that ignored his intended story outlines.

Although he later softened his public stance, acknowledging the film's success and the work of director J.J. Abrams, his initial dissatisfaction underscored a deep emotional tie to the saga he created, which he once likened to losing a family member. The current fascination with his appearance and wellness thus sits intriguingly alongside reflections on his vast creative output and the guarded nature of his artistic legacy





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