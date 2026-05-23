George Russell Beats Kimi Antonelli To Canadian Grand Prix Pole Position, Gets First Pole In 2022, Clashes With Teammate Ahead Of The Race

George Russell and the Mercedes team battled it out for pole position in the Canadian Grand Prix, with the championship-leading driver George Russell ultimately securing the top spot with a final lap that pipped team-mate Kimi Antonelli by 0.068 seconds. Antonelli had looked set to beat Russell but the Briton's final lap proved to be too much, with the two drivers describing the situation as 'all good' after discussions had taken place.

George Russell beat Mercedes team-mate Kimi Antonelli to pole position for the Canadian Grand Prix with the very last lap of the qualifying session. Russell had aborted his first lap, but a final run on which he did two flying laps enabled him to pip Antonelli by 0.068 seconds.

Antonelli had looked set to beat his team-mate when he eclipsed the time set by McLaren's Lando Norris on the Briton's first run, but Russell's final run was good enough only for third. Notoriously, Russell clashed with his team-mate during the sprint race earlier on Saturday, with Antonelli claiming they 'were both lucky not to crash' as a result. Both drivers described the situation as 'all good' after discussions had taken place.

Antonelli also complained about Russell's driving over the team radio - but was told by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to stop 'moaning





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George Russell Kimi Antonelli Mercedes Canadian Grand Prix Pole Position

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