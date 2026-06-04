George Russell can still beat Kimi Antonelli to 2026 F1 title

Mercedes driver George Russell can still catch up to his team-mate Kimi Antonelli in the 2026 F1 title despite being 43 points behind. Several factors will work in Russell's favour as he tries to close the gap. Russell's experience and consistency will serve him well in the remaining races, and he has had some bad luck in the opening stages of the season which may even out over the course of the season. If Russell can string together a run of races where he outqualifies and finishes ahead of Antonelli, and if Mercedes' rivals start to challenge the Silver Arrows for race wins, then the points gap between the two drivers will increase, potentially in Russell's favour.

George Russell , the Mercedes driver, can still beat his team-mate Kimi Antonelli to the 2026 F1 title despite being 43 points behind. Several factors will work in Russell's favour as he tries to close the gap.

Russell was leading the Canadian Grand Prix when a power-unit failure forced his retirement, allowing Antonelli to win and extend his lead. Despite this setback, Russell can draw on his experience and consistency to catch up. He has a reputation for being calm and clinical on the track, which will serve him well in the remaining races.

Russell's experience will also shine through in other areas, such as his ability to handle the new power units and the smaller, more nimble cars. Additionally, Russell has had some bad luck in the opening stages of the season, which may even out over the course of the season.

If Russell can string together a run of races where he outqualifies and finishes ahead of Antonelli, and if Mercedes' rivals start to challenge the Silver Arrows for race wins, then the points gap between the two drivers will increase, potentially in Russell's favour. The all-new power units and the cars being made smaller and more nimble than the ones Russell got used to driving over the last four years have negated some of the advantage Russell's far greater experience was expected to give him over Antonelli.

However, there are several other ways, aside from pure driving technique, where experience could and should shine through. Russell has earned a reputation for being calm, clinical and consistent, which made it quite surprising to see him lose his cool in the manner that he did in Canada.

While he allowed emotion to take over at that point with his race over, Russell very rarely appears flustered at the wheel, and that was evident during his thrilling battles with Antonelli in Canada, which saw him place his car expertly in a show of defence Verstappen would have been proud of. Antonelli's lack of experience was also on show at times, most notably during the Sprint, when he reacted to what he felt was an overzealous defensive move from Russell by going for another overtake later in the lap, which resulted in a lock up and loss of position.

Russell must maintain his equilibrium and if he can do that, it's bound to pay dividends at some point, potentially over a testing period of six races in the next eight weeks. It may have gotten slightly tiresome having Russell remind us over the last few weeks how luck hasn't gone his way in the opening stages of the season, but he does have a point.

Antonelli got quite a big break in Australia where a delay in qualifying gave his mechanics a crucial bit of extra time to repair his car following a big - and needless - crash in final practice. Russell then suffered a technical issue in Chinese Grand Prix Qualifying having appeared to have the edge over Antonelli throughout the weekend until that point and could only salvage second behind his team-mate.

Russell stops at the start Q3 after a problem with his Mercedes In Japan, Antonelli benefitted from the timing of a Safety Car interruption, with the Italian going on to win the race as Russell lost out and ended up fourth. There were no excuses in Miami as Antonelli drove superbly, but then Russell suffered the most significant moment of misfortune yet as his engine cut out in Montreal.

These things to tend to somewhat even themselves out over the course of a season, so Russell must control what he can and hope for momentum to swing his way at some point. If Russell were able to string a run of races together into the summer where he outqualifies and finishes ahead of Antonelli, then what would theoretically further aid his chances of closing the points gap is if Mercedes' rivals start challenging the Silver Arrows for race wins.

The possibility of other cars finishing between the two Mercedes on a Sunday would increase the points differential between the pair - to good, or bad, effect for the chasing Russell





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George Russell Kimi Antonelli 2026 F1 Title Mercedes Formula 1 Drivers' Championship

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