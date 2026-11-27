George Russell praises Lewis Hamilton's grace while acknowledging Max Verstappen's ruthlessness following their Las Vegas GP clash, discussing his ongoing rivalry with the Dutch driver.

George Russell has highlighted the distinct competitive nature of his Formula 1 rivals by comparing the conduct of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton following a recent on-track incident. The Mercedes driver offered these insights during an exclusive interview while providing live coverage for Sky Sports F1, addressing the heightened tensions that surfaced at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Russell Contrasts Driver Rivalries and Conduct

George Russell described Max Verstappen as a ruthless competitor, drawing a direct parallel to the driving style and mindset of his former teammate, Lewis Hamilton. Russell acknowledged that Verstappen shares the same intense competitive drive that Hamilton demonstrated throughout his career, yet he emphasized that Hamilton possesses a level of incredible grace and dignity that he deeply admires. This comparison came after Russell publicly criticized Verstappen's behavior following a collision during the final practice session in Las Vegas, which reignited their long-standing feud.

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Russell noted that he has watched Hamilton race his entire life and spent three years as his teammate at Mercedes, viewing him as an incredible role model for young drivers entering the sport. He stated that while Verstappen is an absolute animal behind the wheel and equally ruthless, Hamilton serves as a figure of respect and admiration. Russell explained that he does not see the different approaches to racing as right or wrong, but rather as matters of personal opinion, adding that he has learned not to let external comments affect him as he has grown older.

Vegas Incident and Verbal Clashes Escalate

The rivalry between George Russell and Max Verstappen intensified significantly at the Las Vegas Grand Prix after the two drivers made contact during the final practice session. The incident led to a public exchange of words, with Verstappen stating that Russell was far below his level and finding it fantastic to see him make an error. Russell later described Verstappen's verbal attack as amusing, suggesting that such comments would have impacted him more deeply earlier in his career.

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Verstappen's remarks were a continuation of a heated exchange that began at the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix, where he received a grid penalty for impeding Russell. At that time, Verstappen claimed he had lost all respect for the Mercedes driver, to which Russell responded with a strong verbal rebuttal during the season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. Russell alleged that Verstappen had threatened to put him in the wall during the Qatar incident and accused the Dutchman of bullying peers for years, claims that Verstappen dismissed by labeling Russell a loser and backstabber.

Mercedes Leadership and Team Dynamics

Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff has maintained a relatively neutral public stance regarding the friction between Russell and Verstappen. Wolff, who was photographed vacationing with Verstappen earlier in the year, described the back-and-forth between the drivers as a positive factor for the entertainment value of Formula 1. When asked about Wolff's perspective during his interview, Russell noted that he knows where the team principal stands off the record and shared a laugh with Wolff about the situation while flying back from Las Vegas.

The relationship between Russell and Verstappen has evolved since Russell joined Mercedes in 2022, leading to more frequent battles for top positions. Their first significant on-track collision occurred at the 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Sprint, and the rivalry escalated further in 2024 with the Qatar grid penalty incident. The tension continued into the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix, where Verstappen received a ten-second time penalty for retaliatory contact with Russell, whom he felt had forced him wide.

Looking Ahead to Upcoming Races

Russell downplayed suggestions that his rivalry with Verstappen originated during their karting days, insisting that he has moved past earlier irritations. He reflected on his conduct during the Qatar stewards' hearing, clarifying that he was not trying to let Verstappen off the hook but was stating the facts as he saw them. He characterized Verstappen's threat in Abu Dhabi as more of a jest, indicating that he is no longer easily provoked by the Dutch driver's comments.

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The Mercedes driver is now focused on the upcoming Qatar Grand Prix, where he will once again face off against the reigning champion. With the season progressing, Russell remains committed to his racing objectives while maintaining his professional respect for the competitive standards set by drivers like Hamilton and Verstappen. The dynamics between the leading drivers continue to shape the narrative of the championship, with fans anticipating further developments in these high-profile rivalries.