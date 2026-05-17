George Russell is slipping in the 2026 Formula 1 championship as teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli dominates. With a 20-point deficit, Russell faces pressure to rebound, following Lando Norris’ 2025 playbook of late-season recovery to stay in contention.

The 2026 Formula 1 campaign has been a rollercoaster for Mercedes , as George Russell finds himself trailing young teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli by a slim margin.

While Russell's victory in Australia once seemed promising, he has been outperformed in subsequent races, notably through struggles in China, Japan, and Miami. Meanwhile, Antonelli has led the title charge with three wins thus far, setting alarm bells ringing for Russell’s 2024 championship hopes. The 2026 season has opened with a Mercedes 1-2 at the Nurburgring 24 Hours race, with Max Verstappen leading the way in a Red Bull but formula, signalling a shift from 2025’s dominance.

However, Lando Norris’ 2025 success story suggests that overcoming adversity is possible if Russell can replicate the McLaren driver’s comebacks from mid-season setbacks. McLaren, much like Red Bull in 2025, experienced a rocky start in the first two races before regaining momentum in Japan. Oscar Piastri’s potential victory at Suzuka was thwarted by a safety car, demonstrating the tight margins in this season. Norris carried that improved form into Miami, though he ultimately fell short against Antonelli’s dominant pace.

McLaren, despite a strong showing, struggled with internal competition, as Piastri’s own consistency issues cost him potential podium finishes. Meanwhile, Russell’s early struggles have raised questions about his ability to mount a title charge against a younger counterpart. Norris’ 2025 victory template, which involved a late-season comeback after early complications, may provide Russell with a blueprint for overcoming adversity. With 18 rounds remaining, the 20-point gap is far from insurmountable, but immediate improvement must come to keep pace.

Antonelli’s remarkable pace has made Russell’s task even harder, with a strong debut season that already positions the Italian as a title contender. For Russell, the time to rebound is now. With the Canadian Grand Prix looming, a strong performance in Montreal could reignite his campaign, restore momentum, and reset the narrative. Failure to respond convincingly could risk Antonelli building an unassailable lead before the summer hiatus.

Mercedes still faces external threats from McLaren and Red Bull, while the ongoing development race adds another layer of unpredictability. However, for Russell, leaving the door open too long could lead to a situation where pressure no longer impacts Antonelli, allowing the youngster to seize an uncontested championship lead. While the 2026 season retains many parallels to 2025, variables like Antonelli’s emergence and McLaren’s resurgence add unique challenges for both drivers and teams





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Formula 1 Mercedes George Russell Andrea Kimi Antonelli Lando Norris

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