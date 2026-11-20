George Russell leads Practice 2 at the Las Vegas Grand Prix despite wet conditions. Check out the full results and grid penalty updates here.

George Russell claimed the top spot during Practice Two of the Las Vegas Grand Prix, finishing ahead of Alpine driver Pierre Gasly. The session took place on Thursday night and marked the first time significant track action occurred during the event's opening day. Russell secured the fastest lap by a margin of 0.071 seconds over Gasly.

Rain Delays First Practice Session

Heavy rain throughout the earlier session meant no timed laps were completed during Practice One. The weather conditions only began to improve as the second practice session started, allowing teams to finally put their cars through their paces. The circuit remained damp and slowly drying throughout the second session, which prevented drivers from using slick tires for optimal grip.

Also read Oscar Piastri to Serve 10-Place Grid Penalty at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Best lap times were recorded toward the end of the session as track conditions improved. While the wet conditions limited performance data, the result places the Mercedes driver at the top of the timesheets heading into the weekend. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc finished third, sitting three tenths of a second off the pace set by Russell.

Competitors and Track Positioning

Charles Leclerc and McLaren driver Lando Norris exchanged fastest lap times for much of the wetter portion of the session. Norris, who won the previous race in Brazil, ultimately finished seventh. He was positioned behind Red Bull's Isack Hadjar, his own teammate Oscar Piastri, and Ferrari driver Lewis Hamilton.

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Max Verstappen struggled with car performance and reliability issues. The Red Bull driver spent most of the day in the garage and completed only ten laps total. He finished the session in thirteenth place after reporting a lack of engine power. Verstappen insisted the issue was abnormal, though engineers suggested the power unit needed more time to warm up in the cold conditions.

Grid Penalties Impact Starting Order

New Formula 1 world champion Kimi Antonelli qualified eighth in the session but faces a five-place grid penalty. This penalty is the result of exceeding his internal combustion engine allocation for the second time this season. Several other drivers face significant penalties that will alter the starting grid.

Oscar Piastri, Williams driver Carlos Sainz, and Aston Martin driver Lance Stroll all received ten-place grid penalties. These sanctions were applied after they exceeded their allowances for various power unit elements. Haas driver Oliver Bearman will start at the back of the grid due to similar technical allocations.

Upgrades and Future Session Outlook

McLaren and Mercedes brought new upgrades to the Las Vegas Grand Prix this weekend. The heavy rain made it nearly impossible to determine the actual impact of these technical changes on car performance. Teams are now focused on gathering data for the remaining sessions.

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The schedule for the Las Vegas Grand Prix runs a day earlier than a traditional Formula 1 weekend. This timing adjustment means qualifying will take place at 4 am on Saturday for viewers in the United Kingdom. The main race is scheduled to follow at the same time on Sunday. Final practice is set to begin at 12:30 am on Saturday, offering drivers a chance to complete dry laps before qualifying.

The only red flag during the entire day of track action occurred during the second practice session. A plastic bag blew onto the circuit at the high-speed final corner, causing a temporary halt. Otherwise, there were few incidents on the track, allowing teams to focus on setup and performance tuning.