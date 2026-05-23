George Russell vs George: Alarming Close Contact Between Team-mates in Canadian Grand Prix

George Russell and Kimi Antonelli, both in the Mercedes team, had a thrilling battle in the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race, with Russell emerging victorious but still trailing his team-mate by 18 points in the drivers' championship. However, when Antonelli tried to overtake Russell at Turn One on lap six, resulting in off-track contact, the Italian felt unlucky and consulted with team principal Toto Wolff. The two also had a close call at Turn Eight, with Antonelli trying to overtake on the inside but running wide off the track.

George Russell won the Canadian Grand Prix sprint race but still trails his team-mate Kimi Antonelli by 18 points in the drivers' championship. Kimi Antonelli claims he and Mercedes team-mate George Russell 'were both lucky not to crash' in a recent incident during the sprint race.

Antonelli was 'very annoyed' and tried to overtake Russell around the outside, ending up off the track. George Russell, on the other hand, states he 'didn't do anything wrong' and considers his driving as 'hard racing.

' Kimi Antonelli complained about Russell's driving over the team radio but was told by Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff to stop 'moaning. ' Wolff added later that 'it was great cinema. Tough fighting,' with drivers like Lando Norris also involved. He enjoys these moments because it allows them to learn and identify areas that need improvement.

Another incident occurred at Turn Eight when Antonelli tried to overtake on the inside but overshot the corner and lost second place to Lando Norris. Antonelli accepts his mistake as being too optimistic and taking a massive bump. Russell was nervous to defend too tightly into Turn Eight but ultimately satisfied with the outcome





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