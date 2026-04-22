George Takei Celebrates 89th Birthday with Husband Brad Altman

Star Trek legend George Takei marked his 89th birthday with a celebration alongside his husband, Brad Altman, while also continuing his advocacy work and involvement in various creative projects.

George Takei , the iconic Star Trek actor, recently celebrated his 89th birthday at Kali Restaurant in Hollywood with his husband, Brad Altman Takei. The celebration came shortly after Takei underwent foot surgery, leading to him using a wheelchair, assisted by Brad.

Their relationship, spanning 17 years, began in the early 1980s through a shared love of running with the LA Frontrunners club, where Brad initially trained George for marathons. Takei humorously reflected on his marathon days, stating he’s likely done with 26.2-mile runs for good, having completed six marathons, including the London Marathon in 1991. Despite the recent surgery, Takei expressed contentment with his life, emphasizing the importance of self-care and enjoying simple pleasures like naps and leisurely dinners.

Takei, a prominent figure with 16.5 million social media followers, used his birthday as an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for PFLAG, an organization that has provided support to the LGBTQ+ community, including himself. He and Brad made history as the first same-sex couple to apply for a marriage license in West Hollywood, ultimately marrying in 2008 at the Japanese American National Museum. Beyond his personal life, Takei continues to be actively involved in various projects.

He was recently honored by the Asian Law Caucus in San Francisco for his activism and is scheduled to appear at Fan Fusion in Arizona alongside Walter Koenig. He’s also involved in innovative storytelling through an interactive StoryFile using AI and is an executive producer for a film adaptation of Jamie Ford’s novel, Hotel on the Corner of Bitter and Sweet. Takei’s life story is deeply intertwined with American history.

His family was unjustly incarcerated in internment camps during World War II, an experience that profoundly shaped his life and activism. He channeled this experience into his work, notably in the Broadway musical Allegiance, and through his books, They Called Us Enemy and My Lost Freedom: A Japanese American World War II Story.

From his groundbreaking role as Captain Hikaru Sulu in Star Trek to his advocacy for LGBTQ+ rights and Japanese American redress, George Takei remains a trailblazer and a powerful voice for social justice. His enduring career, spanning decades, continues to inspire and resonate with audiences worldwide. He embodies resilience, dedication, and a commitment to making a positive impact on the world, all while enjoying the fruits of a life well-lived with his beloved husband, Brad





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