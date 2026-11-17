Researchers identified the long-unmarked Grevillers grave of Corporal George Thomas Lloyd of Bridgnorth, who died in 1918, during a MOD-led rededication service.

Corporal George Thomas Lloyd of the King's Shropshire Light Infantry has been identified as the soldier buried in a grave in Grevillers, France, that had been marked as unknown for more than a century. A rededication service organised by the MOD's Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre, also known as the MOD War Detectives, was held at CWGC Grevillers British Cemetery during the remembrance period.

Lloyd, of Bridgnorth, is recorded with dates of March 13, 1896 to March 26, 1918. The identification was made by researchers who linked the grave to his name after the Commonwealth War Graves Commission reviewed their evidence.

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How the Grevillers Grave Was Identified

Researchers identified the grave by tracing a 1920 exhumation of a plot within the German cemetery at Grevillers that held unknown British soldiers. In September 1920, that plot, marked by a single cross, was exhumed for identification purposes.

The bodies were reburied in the same graves, which now form Plot XII, Row F, graves 1-34 within the renamed Grevillers British Cemetery. Investigators found seven casualties with ID discs, while others carried rank insignia, shoulder titles, trade badges and wound stripes.

At the time, 15 of the casualties could be named, all of whom died between March 22 and 26, 1918. A further 12 were attributed to a regiment, and three of those were also given a rank.

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Researchers found that 13 of the 34 were attributed to the King's Shropshire Light Infantry. The nine identified men all came from the 1/4th Bn and died between March 23 and 26, 1918, while two of the four unidentified men were found with rank insignia, including a Corporal also recorded as wearing a Signallers badge.

The single cross, the location and the date range all indicate that the burials were made by German forces as they cleared the captured battlefield after their advance through Grevillers on March 26, 1918.

Corporal George Thomas Lloyd's Military Path

George Thomas Lloyd joined the territorial army in the pre-war period and was mobilised with the King's Shropshire Light Infantry at the rank of Private when war broke out. He was first sent to India, arriving on December 1, 1914, before departing for Singapore in February 1915.

Lloyd is known to have worked as a coach to the Signalling Section of the Hong Kong Volunteer Reserves throughout early 1917. He then left for France with the rest of the battalion in May 1917.

The 1/4th King's Shropshire Light Infantry landed in France on 27 July 1917 and initially served with the 190th Brigade, seeing action at the battle of Passchendaele in October 1917. In February 1918 the battalion transferred to the 56th Brigade, and by March it was in the Somme region of France.

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Between March 21 and 26, 1918, the 1/4th Bn King's Shropshire Light Infantry lost 57 men. Of these, 39 are named on the Arras Memorial to the Missing because their burial locations could not be determined after the war, and Lloyd was one of them.

Researchers and MOD Confirm the Identity

The Commonwealth War Graves Commission, the National Army Museum and the MOD's Joint Casualty and Compassionate Centre together confirmed the identity of the grave. Their work followed a 2020 approach by two researchers to the CWGC.

In 2020, those two researchers submitted evidence suggesting that the unknown Corporal was George Thomas Lloyd of Bridgnorth. Research by the CWGC, the National Army Museum and the JCCC ultimately confirmed what the researchers had suspected.

JCCC Caseworker Alexia Clark said she was grateful to the researchers who first submitted evidence about the location of the grave. Clark added that rededicating the grave had reunited Lloyd's remains with his name, ensuring that his sacrifice would not be forgotten.

The CWGC has replaced the headstone over the grave and will care for it in perpetuity. Dr Daniel Seaton, Commemorations Case Officer at the CWGC, said Corporal Lloyd arrived on the Western Front by way of India and Hong Kong, and that the identification now shows where that journey ended.

Seaton also said the ceremony during the remembrance period was particularly poignant, serving as a reminder of the heroism and sacrifice of George Thomas Lloyd and many like him, as well as the ongoing work to identify the missing.