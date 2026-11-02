Georgia Gubernatorial Candidate Keisha Lance Bottoms Faces Backlash Over Ties to Controversial Pastor

Democratic gubernatorial nominee Keisha Lance Bottoms is under fire for her close alliance with Pastor Jamal Bryant, who has a history of anti-MAGA rhetoric and support for Louis Farrakhan.

Keisha Lance Bottoms, the Democratic candidate vying for the governorship of Georgia, is facing intense scrutiny and backlash from political opponents after it was revealed that she has actively embraced controversial religious figure Jamal Bryant.

Bryant serves as the senior pastor of New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in Atlanta and has become a prominent supporter in Bottoms' campaign trail leading up to the crucial election day. While Bryant has been instrumental in energizing crowds at various rallies, including a significant event where former President Barack Obama served as the keynote speaker, critics argue that his past rhetorical history poses a severe liability for the Democratic nominee.

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Bryant compares MAGA voters to roaches

The controversy centers on Bryant's previous inflammatory statements comparing MAGA voters and the Trump administration to roaches, as well as his longstanding public admiration for Louis Farrakhan, the controversial leader of the Nation of Islam who has a documented history of making anti-Semitic remarks. Anna Marian Block, the deputy communications director for the Republican Governors Association, sharply criticized Bottoms for her alliance with such radical figures.

Block stated that Bottoms' full embrace of these individuals signals to Georgian voters that she refuses to stand with mainstream citizens, suggesting that the company she keeps could alienate potential supporters in a tightly contested race for the state's highest office. The depth of the controversy is amplified by Bryant's specific history of targeted attacks on conservative political figures and Jewish communities.

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Last year, Bryant gained widespread viral attention for organizing a forty-day boycott against the retail giant Target after the company scaled back its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion initiatives. During an Easter sermon that year, Bryant declared that America was in a state of darkness and compared Republicans to pests. He explicitly stated that roaches only start running when the lights are turned on, and that as long as the lights remain off, they will feel comfortable.

Bryant praises Nation of Islam leader

He directed this warning specifically at high-profile Republican figures including Elon Musk, Donald Trump, JD Vance, and the broader MAGA movement, predicting that the light was about to come on for them. Furthermore, Bryant has a long track record of praising Farrakhan, whom he has described as one of the greatest leaders of his people. In a 2015 interview broadcast on his Word Network, Bryant welcomed Farrakhan to his show with high praise.

In subsequent social media posts that have since been deleted, Bryant expressed humility at being in Farrakhan's presence, despite Farrakhan's well-known record of calling Jews wicked and comparing them to termites. These past remarks have resurfaced now that Bryant is actively participating in Bottoms' campaign events, drawing accusations that Bottoms is ignoring the problematic nature of her ally's past.

Despite the growing storm, Bryant has remained a visible and vocal presence in Bottoms' campaign efforts, having donated five thousand dollars to her leadership PAC in late October. He joined prominent civil rights attorney Ben Crump at a recent fundraiser where he lavished praise on Bottoms, emphasizing that she deserves support not merely because of her race, but because he believes she is the best candidate for the job.

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Bryant and Bottoms share campaign events

Bryant also appeared as a keynote speaker at a rally supporting Bottoms and Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff, where he called on Georgia Democrats to mobilize and suggested supporters dress up as change makers for Halloween. On the other side of this political alliance, Bottoms appeared as a guest on Bryant's Let's Be Clear podcast earlier in the year, expressing deep honor at being invited and stating her love for him and his family.

This reciprocal public support has drawn fire from the Republican Governors Association, which has launched a coordinated media campaign to highlight the connection. The juxtaposition of Bottoms' moderate political record with Bryant's radical rhetoric has created a narrative of inconsistency that Republicans are eager to exploit.

As the election approaches, the debate over whether this endorsement strengthens or weakens Bottoms' appeal to swing voters in Georgia remains a central topic of discussion, with opponents arguing that her association with such divisive figures undermines her credibility and electoral prospects.