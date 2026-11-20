Ja'Shay Jackson faces felony charges in Chatham County after police allege she smothered her infant son during a FaceTime call to spite the father, resulting in denied bond.

A Georgia woman faces serious criminal charges after allegedly assaulting her nine-month-old son during a video call with the child's father. Ja'Shay Jackson, 24, is accused of hitting the infant and covering his face with a blanket on August 15 in an act of retaliation against the father.

Court Testimony Details Video Evidence

Savannah Police Detective Ian Kite provided detailed testimony regarding the incident during a virtual court appearance on Tuesday, August 22. Kite explained that police obtained multiple video clips showing the abuse, which he stated was committed out of spite for the child's father. The detective noted that one of the recordings was captured inside the family home while Jackson was on a FaceTime call with the baby's father.

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According to the detective's account, the video footage captures the infant crying multiple times throughout the recording. Kite testified that the child's cries are instantly cut off or become muffled, followed by the mother telling the boy to shut up in a mocking tone. In the second clip, Jackson is seen reaching out with her hand to place a blanket over the child's face while the camera records the lower half of the infant's body.

Arrest and Initial Denials by Suspect

Jackson was arrested in September after authorities reviewed the incriminating footage. During her initial interview with Detective Kite, she attempted to downplay the severity of the event. Police reported that Jackson claimed she was merely adjusting or fixing the child's blanket at that moment. She provided this explanation despite the visual evidence showing her hand covering the infant's face for an extended period.

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Additional video evidence revealed earlier interactions between Jackson and the child. One clip showed a woman in a vehicle stating she was not going to change or feed the child. This behavior, combined with the later FaceTime incident, provided the basis for the aggravated assault and cruelty charges. The abuse was initially reported to authorities through an anonymous tip, prompting the police investigation.

Legal Status and Bond Hearing Outcome

During her court appearance, Jackson sat quietly while her unnamed public defender stood beside her. She wore a dark green prison jumpsuit and orange shoes, staring blankly at the camera throughout the proceedings. Chatham County Recorder's Court Chief Judge Joe Huffman presided over the hearing and made an immediate ruling on her release status.

The judge denied Jackson's request for bond, citing the serious nature of the allegations. "Yeah, good luck in superior court, Ms. Jackson. The reason your bond was denied remains in place. Bond still denied," Judge Huffman stated. Jackson faces two primary charges: aggravated assault involving family violence and first-degree cruelty to children. Her case is now pending a grand jury indictment in the superior court.

Child Safety Plan and Future Consequences

The infant survived the assault and is currently in the care of the mother of Jackson's ex-boyfriend. It was revealed during the hearing that a Division of Family and Children Services safety plan was already active prior to Jackson's arrest. This pre-existing plan strictly limited Jackson to supervised visits with the child to ensure his safety.

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The court outlined additional requirements that Jackson must fulfill as part of the ongoing legal process. She is required to complete counseling and enroll in parenting classes to address the behavior exhibited during the incident. Furthermore, the court ordered her to enroll in General Educational Development (GED) courses. These conditions are part of the broader strategy to monitor her interaction with the child while the criminal case proceeds through the judicial system.