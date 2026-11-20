Julie Bailey reveals her deepest regret after her seven-year-old daughter Ariella was killed in a crash caused by John Nur, who was released from prison just two days prior to the incident.

Julie Bailey has publicly expressed profound regret regarding the decision to allow John Nur to pick up their seven-year-old daughter, Ariella Nur, from dance class in Cobb County, Georgia. This tragic error occurred shortly before Ariella was killed in a severe two-vehicle collision on October 28.

Mother's Profound Regret Over Decision

Julie Bailey told WSB-TV that she permitted John Nur to take the child because he had recently been released from prison and wanted to spend time with her. Nur had been released from custody on October 26, only two days before the fatal accident took place.

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Bailey described this specific permission as the worst decision she could have ever made in her entire life. She stated that this moment represents her biggest regret, emphasizing that she never imagined her baby would leave her in such a manner. The mother expressed that this is the darkest time of her life and shared her desire to see her child again.

Crash Details and Vehicle Collision

Investigators stated that the fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Macland Road and Ernest Barrett Parkway in Cobb County. John Nur was driving a 2016 Kia Forte westbound with Ariella as a passenger when the accident happened.

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According to reports from Fox 5, Nur attempted to turn left onto the parkway from the wrong lane. His vehicle crossed in front of an eastbound 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The Silverado then slammed into the passenger side of the Kia, pushing it into the northbound lanes of the parkway.

Police officials reported that Ariella was riding in the car without a child safety seat at the time of the impact. She died at the scene of the collision. Meanwhile, Nur escaped the crash unharmed.

Arrest and Legal Charges Filed

Authorities arrested John Nur on November 13 regarding the incident. He was booked at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center and is currently being held without bond.

Charges against him include a first-degree felony of vehicular homicide for leaving the scene of the accident. Additionally, he faces a misdemeanor for reckless driving and various other traffic-related violations, according to booking records.

Nur has yet to enter a plea in the case and remains in jail while awaiting trial. Cobb County Sheriff's Office records indicate that there is no attorney on file at this time to comment on his behalf. The Daily Mail reached out to Cobb County District Attorney Sonya F Allen to determine the court location and scheduled date for the trial.

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Victim Profile and Fundraising Efforts

Ariella Nur was a 2nd grader at A.L Elementary school in Marietta, located within Cobb County. She was actively involved in the school's chorus and dance team activities.

Beyond school activities, Ariella danced at the Company Ballet at the Georgia Dance Conservancy on the Marietta Square. She was also a competitive gymnast with the Gymnastics Academy of Atlanta, showcasing her active and artistic interests.

A Freefunder fundraiser described the seven-year-old as a 'bubbly ray of light.' The community has rallied to support the family, raising over $35,000 of their $30,000 goal as of Friday morning. The fundraiser page notes that Ariella gave her heart and soul into everything she did.

The driver of the Silverado, a 25-year-old man, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment by paramedics following the crash. Police officials continue their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision. Julie Bailey stated that she is not surprised by the charges, noting that her biggest hurt comes from John's attitude after the event. She remarked that he acted as if he had done nothing wrong, despite the devastating loss of their daughter.