Georgia O'Keeffe Painting Found in NYC Closet Worth $5 Million

A 1930 Georgia O'Keeffe painting discovered in a New York City apartment closet after 40 years is valued at up to $5 million and will be auctioned in November.

A valuable 1930 painting by American artist Georgia O'Keeffe has been authenticated and is now estimated to fetch between three million and five million US dollars. The artwork, titled ' Near Abiquiu, New Mexico,' was discovered in 2022 by a New York resident after nearly four decades of storage in a closet.

The Discovery Of A Hidden Masterpiece

Betsy, a 65-year-old woman from New York, made the discovery while assisting with the affairs of her late aunt, who had lived in an East Village apartment. While cleaning the apartment in 2022, Betsy recalled a conversation her 98-year-old relative had previously mentioned. The aunt had casually pointed out a box stored under a row of fur coats in the hall closet, stating that it contained a work by the famous artist.

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Upon retrieving the box, Betsy realized the significance of the find. She admitted that she initially wondered if she could keep the piece for herself. However, as she investigated its provenance and market value, she understood that the artwork was worth significantly more than her own home.

Authentication And Expert Verification

Christie's New York auction house took charge of verifying the painting's authenticity and determining its current market value. Tylee Abbott, the head of American Art at Christie's, explained that experts conducted a thorough visual analysis of the piece. They also cross-referenced historical documents to ensure the work was genuine.

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A critical piece of evidence was the original bill of sale from The Downtown Gallery in New York City. The document dated April 15, 1963, showed that Betsy's aunt had purchased the painting for 3,800 dollars as a graduation gift from her mother. Abbott stated that the combination of the visual analysis and this documented proof provided a surefire confirmation of the painting's legitimacy.

Artist History And Provenance Details

The 10-by-24-inch canvas depicts the Lobo Peak mountains north of Taos Pueblo, featuring the expansive skies and rolling hills that were central themes in O'Keeffe's work. The back of the painting features the artist's signature star-shaped design along with a signature from Alfred Stieglitz, her husband and a renowned American photographer. Experts noted that this work marks a foundational period in O'Keeffe's career, following her first experiences in New Mexico starting in 1929.

Before its current discovery, the painting had not been publicly seen since a photograph taken in 1931 at a gallery exhibition. According to Betsy, the artwork had hung in her aunt's apartment until the 1980s. Her aunt removed it after a visiting guest stared at it for an extended period, which her aunt found creepy. She then stored it away, a decision Betsy interpreted as her aunt's desire to avoid drawing attention to her wealth.

Auction Plans And Public Exhibition

Following the authentication process, Christie's announced that the painting will be available for free public viewing at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. The exhibition runs from November 7 to November 17, allowing the public to see the piece for the first time in decades. This display serves as a precursor to the upcoming auction event.

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After the public viewing concludes, the painting will be sold to the highest bidder. The auction is scheduled to take place during Christie's New York 20th Century evening sale on November 17. This event marks a significant moment for both the art market and the family who preserved the work through decades of obscurity.