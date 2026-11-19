A Manhattan woman's hidden Georgia O'Keeffe artwork sold for $4.9 million at Christie's. The painting was discovered during estate planning after being stored for over sixty years.

A previously unknown Georgia O'Keeffe masterpiece sold for $4.9 million at Christie's New York on Tuesday. The painting, titled Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I, was discovered after an unnamed elderly woman from Manhattan revealed its location to her family. She had hidden the artwork in her closet for more than six decades before casually mentioning it during estate planning discussions.

Hidden Masterpiece Finally Uncovered

The unnamed Manhattan resident owned the 1930 oil painting after receiving it as a graduation gift in the 1960s. Her mother had purchased the piece in 1963 for $3,800, which equates to approximately $50,000 in 2026 currency. After hanging the work in her apartment for many years, the owner moved it into its original gallery box in the 1980s. This decision stemmed from a moment when a guest glanced at the painting too closely, prompting her to stash it away for safekeeping.

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Discovery During Estate Planning

In 2022, the woman's niece visited her East Village home to assist with estate preparations. During this visit, the owner casually remarked that there was a Georgia O'Keeffe painting in the closet. The family subsequently dug behind some coats and unboxed the artwork. They confirmed it was authentic by observing distinctive traits of O'Keeffe's style, including her signature on the back of the canvas.

Auction Process and Final Price

Christie's Senior Vice President Angela Montefinise reported that the sale was concluded in just two minutes of phone and online bidding. The painting was estimated to sell for about $3 million, significantly exceeding the high-end expectation. The auction house did not disclose the identity of the new owner. Tylee Abbott, International Director of American Art at Christie's, described the discovery as a dream come true and noted the joy of sharing this remarkable moment with the art world.

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Historical Context of the Artwork

The 10-by-24-inch painting is part of a series dedicated to New Mexico, a region that became one of the artist's favorite subjects. O'Keeffe painted the piece shortly after her initial visit to the area in 1929. In a letter to art critic Henry McBride, she expressed her deep connection to the landscape, stating that she felt at home there and finally felt like herself. The work depicts the sand hills of the Rio Grande Valley, west of Taos.

Place in the Artist's Legacy

Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I serves as the first iteration in a series of three works focused on this specific landscape. The second piece in the collection resides in New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art. The third work was held by the Rockefeller family for many years. This recent sale highlights the enduring value and historical significance of O'Keeffe's contributions to American art, bridging the gap between her personal experiences in New Mexico and the global market.