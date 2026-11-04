Georgia Pastor Mike Stone Announces Death of Daughter Sarah Ellington Stone

Emmanuel Baptist Church pastor Mike Stone confirms the passing of his 19-year-old daughter Sarah Ellington Stone after a prolonged illness. A memorial service is scheduled for November 8 in Blackshear.

Mike Stone, the senior pastor at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear, Georgia, has publicly announced the death of his daughter, Sarah Ellington Stone. The 19-year-old passed away on Tuesday afternoon following a lengthy and difficult battle with chronic illness. Stone shared the news via social media, stating that the family holds heavy hearts but remains upheld by their Christian faith.

Pastor Announces Passing After Long Illness

Sarah Ellington Stone died at the age of nineteen after spending several months receiving care in a hospice facility. Her father, Mike Stone, confirmed the timeline of her decline and final moments through detailed updates posted on Facebook over the past few weeks. The announcement marks the end of a period where the family recognized that their daughter was experiencing her final days.

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Medical Challenges and Hospice Care Details

The young woman endured a severe medical journey that included multiple hospitalizations, strict medication schedules, and the use of feeding tubes. She was unable to participate in regular daily activities due to the severity of her condition. Sarah entered the hospice program in August, a decision her father described as acknowledging the undeniable signs of her continued physical decline.

Family Celebrations Before Final Decline

Despite her frailty, Sarah managed to celebrate significant family milestones before her passing. She marked her nineteenth birthday on September third, and subsequently celebrated her father's birthday on September eighth. Mike Stone expressed gratitude on Facebook for these moments, noting how happy he was that she made it to both celebrations despite her weakening state.

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Advocacy for Faithful Chronic Patients

Sarah used her platform to document her struggle with chronic illness, aiming to assist other Christians in navigating their faith during suffering. In a video recorded in November two thousand twenty-five, she discussed the complex grief associated with losing health and future plans. She emphasized that divine grace remains sufficient regardless of the specific trial a person faces.

Memorial Service Scheduled for Early November

A formal service to honor the life of Sarah Ellington Stone will take place on November eighth at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Blackshear. Mike Stone has served as the minister of music at the church since October nineteen ninety-six and became a pastor in June two thousand two. He continues to lead the congregation while grieving the loss of his daughter.