Georgia Rep-Elect Bentley Hudgins Declares 'Woke 3.0' Amid Conservative Backlash

Georgia state representative-elect Bentley Hudgins responds to conservative mockery by announcing 'Woke 3.0', referencing a broader trend among progressives reclaiming the term following recent electoral victories.

Georgia state representative-elect Bentley Hudgins has officially ignited a political firestorm by declaring that ' Woke 3.0 has now commenced.' The newly elected official, who represents District 90 in the Atlanta Metro area, issued the statement in direct response to conservative criticism regarding their identity and progressive policy platform. Hudgins, who identifies as a human rights leader and voting rights expert, made the announcement shortly after the midterm elections, signaling a renewed confidence among the left flank of the Democratic Party.

Hudgins Challenges Conservative Mockery

Bentley Hudgins secured their seat in the Georgia House of Representatives during the recent blue wave election. The representative-elect is historically significant as the first openly nonbinary or transgender person elected to a state legislature in the Deep South, and the first Japanese-American to hold such office in Georgia. The conservative X account End Wokeness highlighted Hudgins' identity with the caption, 'Good news, Georgia! You now have your 1st non-binary trans, Japanese elected official.' Instead of retreating, Hudgins replied with defiance, stating, 'Thank you for the shout out! Woke 3.0 has now commenced. Cope.' This retort has since become a focal point for discussions about modern progressive identity and political strategy.

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Evolution of the 'Woke' Political Narrative

The term 'Woke 3.0' referenced by Bentley Hudgins is part of a broader cultural conversation about the evolution of progressive politics in the United States. The phrase appears to reference the era known as 'Woke 1,' which dominated the political landscape following the #MeToo movement, the George Floyd protests, and the Black Lives Matter movement. During that period, figures like US Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez championed controversial rhetoric such as defunding the police. In an August ABC News interview, Ocasio-Cortez referred to that era as 'Woke 1' and admitted it was 'crazy,' echoing similar sentiments from New York City Councilman Chi Ossé. Hudgins' declaration suggests a transition into a new phase of progressive activism that is more mature and electorally viable than its predecessors.

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Progressive Leaders Reclaim the Terminology

Other prominent progressive politicians have also distanced themselves from the most extreme elements of 'Woke 1' while maintaining a progressive identity. New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani clarified in August that he no longer believes in defunding the police, despite previously supporting the idea. Similarly, Wisconsin State Assemblywoman Francesca Hong walked back her calls to abolish the police and cancel Thanksgiving after an unsuccessful bid for governor. The conversation gained new momentum during the recent midterms, when controversial political commentator Hasan Piker joked on livestream that he was 'officially branding woke back.' Piker stated, 'We're skipping Woke 2.0, we're getting to Woke 3.0,' and urged viewers to put gender pronouns back on their LinkedIn profiles. Bentley Hudgins' tweet appears to directly reference Piker's commentary, aligning themselves with this new wave of self-aware progressive branding.

Policy Platform and Future Implications

Despite the colorful language used by Bentley Hudgins, the core of their political agenda focuses on tangible policy changes for constituents in District 90. The representative-elect campaigned on popular progressive policies including universal healthcare, lowering housing costs, and reining in corporate price gouging. The platform also includes specific policy goals such as banning private prisons and investing in community-based violence intervention programs. When the End Wokeness account responded to Hudgins' declaration by warning that such rhetoric would backfire, the representative-elect retorted with sarcasm, saying, 'Oh no! I care about you and want you to have healthcare. How terrible!' This exchange highlights the ongoing tension between conservative critics and modern progressive lawmakers who are attempting to reconcile progressive values with mainstream electoral success.