Georgia State Representative Mike Cheokas suspends his runoff election campaign following the tragic death of two young volunteers, Blake Henley and Berti Nagy, in a car accident.

Georgia State Representative Mike Cheokas has officially suspended his reelection campaign after two of his young volunteers, Blake Henley and Berti Nagy, lost their lives in a traffic accident.

The tragic incident occurred late Wednesday evening when the pair's vehicle hydroplaned during a storm and collided with another car. Consequently, the Republican nominee for the runoff election scheduled for Tuesday will no longer appear on the ballot.

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Cheokas Suspends Runoff Campaign

Representative Mike Cheokas announced the pause in his campaign activities as a direct result of the sudden loss of his campaign workers. He stated that the decision was made to prioritize the mourning process over political objectives during this difficult period. The Georgia House of Representative has held Mike Cheokas for two terms since 2005.

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He expressed profound sorrow in a statement released on Thursday. Words cannot express the grief within our team in the wake of such a tragic event, Cheokas said. He emphasized that this feeling pales in comparison to what the families of Berti and Blake are feeling today. Our hearts go out to them, both now and going forward, he added.

Mike Cheokas confirmed that all campaign events were immediately on hold. He explained that politics is not a priority at this time. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported on the suspension of the campaign efforts.

Tragedy Involves Blake Henley and Berti Nagy

The two young men who died were working as volunteers for the reelection campaign of Mike Cheokas. Blake Henley was 23 years old and was working for the Georgia Association of College Republicans at the time of the accident. An obituary described Blake as a loving son, brother, grandson, and friend.

His family remembered Blake as someone who had a smile that could light up any room. They noted his goofy sense of humor that could make you laugh even on a hard day. Berti Nagy was also a student at Kennesaw State University, as was Mike Cheokas.

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Berti Nagy served as the Regional Field Director for the Georgia Republican Party according to his LinkedIn profile. He also worked as a legislative aide in the state general assembly. Berti was involved as a campaigner in the state GOP and was driving late Wednesday during a storm when the accident occurred.

Bipartisan Mourning and Electoral Impact

Mourning over the two young men was bipartisan, extending beyond the Republican party. The Democrat nominee for speaker of the state house, Carolyn Hugley, issued her condolences to the families. The entire House Democratic Caucus is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Blake Henley and Berti Nagy, she said.

Our thoughts and prayers are with their loved ones, Carolyn Hugley added in her official statement. Ethan Wolfe, the Democratic nominee for the same district as Mike Cheokas, also responded to the news. In a Facebook statement, he said people over politics. Please keep these two families in your thoughts and prayers over this Thanksgiving weekend, he wrote.

This tragedy impacts the Georgia House elections where Democrats currently hold a five-seat majority. Three seats remain to be decided, including the district held by Mike Cheokas. The blue tsunami that hit Georgia trickled down to these state house elections. The runoff between Mike Cheokas and Ethan Wolfe was originally scheduled for Tuesday.