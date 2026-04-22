Georgia Shooting Suspect Found Dead in Jail Cell

Olaolukitan Adon-Abel, accused of killing three people in a series of shootings across DeKalb County, Georgia, was discovered unresponsive in his jail cell and pronounced dead. Authorities are investigating the cause of death but currently suspect no foul play. The case involved the deaths of Prianna Weathers, Tony Matthews, and Department of Homeland Security employee Lauren Bullis.

The individual accused of a series of shootings that claimed three lives in Georgia has died while in custody. Olaolukitan Adon-Abel , 26, was found unresponsive in his cell at the DeKalb County jail late Tuesday night.

Jail staff immediately initiated life-saving procedures, but were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. An internal investigation has been launched to determine the cause of death, though authorities currently report no indication of foul play. This development marks a significant turn in a case that has deeply impacted communities across Georgia, stemming from a series of seemingly random and violent attacks.

The series of incidents began shortly before 1:00 AM last Monday outside a Checkers restaurant, where Prianna Weathers, 31, was shot. Sadly, she succumbed to her injuries. Approximately an hour later, Adon-Abel allegedly drove to a shopping area in Brookhaven and shot a 49-year-old homeless man, Tony Matthews, multiple times while he slept outside a Kroger grocery store. Matthews initially survived but later died from his injuries.

The most prominent attack occurred around 6:50 AM, when Lauren Bullis, a 40-year-old employee of the Department of Homeland Security, was shot and stabbed while walking her dog in a quiet Decatur neighborhood. Neighbors reported hearing gunfire just before discovering her. Bullis’s death resonated throughout federal agencies, with colleagues remembering her as a dedicated and compassionate public servant.

A DHS spokesperson stated that she was a 'bright spot' within the department, known for her warmth, kindness, and genuine care for others. The department also highlighted her professional integrity, thoughtfulness, and commitment to excellence. Investigators have stated that the attacks appeared to be random, with no discernible motive yet established. Adon-Abel was apprehended following a manhunt, aided by surveillance camera footage tracking his vehicle.

He faced multiple felony charges, including malice murder, aggravated assault, and various firearms offenses. His prior criminal record included convictions for sexual battery, battery against a police officer, obstruction, assault with a deadly weapon, and vandalism. DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin described the attacks as 'pure evil' and expressed his condolences to the victims’ families. The case garnered national attention not only due to the brutality of the crimes but also because of Adon-Abel’s immigration history.

He entered the United States and became a naturalized citizen in 2022 while serving in the US Navy. Reports suggest that Adon-Abel had a heated argument with his roommates regarding the air conditioning shortly before the shootings, and subsequently left the residence. He shared the home with six other individuals. His death in custody now raises further questions about the circumstances surrounding his final moments and the events leading up to it.

The investigation will likely focus on his mental state and any potential factors contributing to his actions and subsequent death





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Georgia Shooting Dekalb County Olaolukitan Adon-Abel Lauren Bullis DHS Death In Custody Criminal Investigation

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