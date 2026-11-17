A Savannah mother accuses teacher Alicia Williams of shaving her disabled 14-year-old son's pubic hair without consent. The school district defends the act as sanitary care, but a pre-warrant hearing is scheduled for Monday.

A Georgia mother has formally accused Mercer Middle School educator Alicia Williams of shaving the pubic hair of her disabled 14-year-old son without parental consent. The allegations, which have sparked a fierce debate between the family and school officials, center on whether the teacher's actions constituted an intimate grooming procedure or a necessary sanitary service for a student with severe special needs. The incident occurred while the teenager was attending classes in Savannah, leading to a criminal investigation by the Savannah -Chatham County Board of Education Police Department.

The Core Investigation Details

The mother, identified in reports as Littles, first noticed a significant change in her son's behavior when he returned home from school one day. She described the teenager as acting differently and quieter than usual, which prompted her to investigate further. Upon examination, Littles discovered that the teacher had shaved her son from the front to the back, removing all of his pubic hair. The mother expressed profound distress over the lack of consent and the invasive nature of the procedure performed on her nonverbal child.

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The Savannah-Chatham County Board of Education Police Department, led by Dr. George Washington, opened a formal investigation into the matter. The police report specifically identified the allegation as a misdemeanor sexual battery investigation. This classification indicates that law enforcement officials initially viewed the incident through the lens of potential criminal sexual conduct rather than administrative misconduct. The mother stated that she initially took her son to the hospital for medical evaluation but delayed filing a police report for several months.

Littles cited administrative delays as the primary reason for the postponed report. She claimed that education officials provided confusing and obstructive responses during her initial attempts to seek justice. 'It was a loss of time because the Board of Education lady, she was giving me a runaround,' Littles explained regarding her interactions with district officials. Despite the delay, the case eventually moved forward to a legal stage, with a pre-warrant application hearing scheduled for Monday. At this hearing, a judge will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to issue an arrest warrant for the teacher.

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Conflicting Perspectives on Sanitary Care

While the mother seeks criminal charges, school authorities have mounted a strong defense of the educator's conduct. The Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools district officially stated that its police department investigated the allegation and subsequently consulted with the District Attorney's Office. The district's position is that Alicia Williams was merely providing essential health and sanitary services to a student with severe disabilities. This defense relies on the premise that the action was clinical in nature and intended to maintain the hygiene and well-being of a vulnerable child.

Dr. Tamika M. Wright, the principal of Mercer Middle School, was identified as the administrator overseeing the incident. The district's statement emphasized that the District Attorney's Office reviewed the evidence and found no proof of a criminal act. Furthermore, the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services was consulted regarding the case. This state agency also deemed the allegation unsubstantiated, aligning with the school district's interpretation of events as a standard sanitary procedure rather than an abuse of power.

Administrative Resolution and Legal Status

Following the reviews by both the District Attorney and the state child services agency, the school district considered the matter resolved internally. Officials referred the case to the district's Talent and Human Resources department, stating that the case is now closed from an administrative standpoint. However, Littles remains unconvinced by the institutional support for her son's teacher. She has since transferred her son to a different school to remove him from the environment where the incident allegedly occurred.

The legal pressure on Alicia Williams remains active despite the district's closure of the internal case. The upcoming pre-warrant hearing represents a critical juncture in the matter. The mother has publicly stated her desire for criminal accountability, insisting that the teacher be locked up. 'What she did. It was wrong. Lock her up. I want to see her locked up. Then I feel like justice has been served,' Littles declared, emphasizing that she does not believe the administrative findings equate to justice for her family.

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State Policy Ambiguities on Student Care

This case highlights a significant gap in Georgia's educational regulations regarding the physical care of students with disabilities. While state rules mandate that school districts implement procedures to identify and report suspected child abuse, these regulations do not explicitly address whether school employees are authorized to perform intimate grooming procedures. The specific action of shaving a student's pubic hair falls into a gray area of policy, leaving districts and families to interpret the boundaries of appropriate physical care.

The ambiguity surrounding intimate hygiene protocols has left many parents questioning the safeguards in place for nonverbal and special needs students. Littles' case serves as a stark example of how unclear guidelines can lead to severe trust issues between families and educational institutions. As the legal proceedings continue, the outcome of the Monday hearing will likely influence how Savannah-Chatham County Public Schools revise its policies on sanitary services for disabled students. The situation remains volatile, with the mother demanding criminal prosecution while the district maintains the innocence of its staff member.