Georgia Toffolo Faces Backlash Over 'Lowballing' Vinted Sellers Despite Multi-Million Pound Wealth

Influencer Georgia Toffolo shared a video advising followers to 'lowball' sellers on Vinted to save small amounts, despite her reported £145 million wealth with husband James Watt, drawing criticism for tone-deafness.

Georgia Toffolo , the former Made In Chelsea star and fashion influencer, has sparked controversy after posting an oddly edited video in which she gleefully encouraged her followers to aggressively haggle-or 'lowball'-sellers on the second-hand fashion platform Vinted .

The video, shared across Instagram and TikTok, shows Toffolo, now 31 and married to entrepreneur James Watt, demonstrating her tactics for securing bargains, including offering as little as 50p off an item. The issue, however, is not her knack for finding deals but the stark contrast between her actions and her immense wealth. Toffolo and Watt's combined fortune is rumoured to be around £145 million, with Toffolo's own net worth estimated at £5 million.

This context has led many to label her behaviour as tone-deaf, particularly because many Vinted users are ordinary people trying to earn a little extra money or afford necessities, not multi-millionaires seeking thrift. In the video, filmed from the couple's luxurious penthouse, Toffolo adopts a manic, over-the-top persona.

She begins by announcing that she has changed her name to Georgia Watt, a ploy she claims gives her 'an extra layer of added anonymity' so she can continue lowballing without being recognised. Speaking directly to the camera with exaggerated enthusiasm, she declares: 'I have a gift and I didn't know God gave me this gift. Like, I am the bargain hunter.

' She positions herself as a 'shark' in the Vinted marketplace, urging viewers to 'get in the shark tank and compete with me. Right. RIGHT!

' The performance includes dramatic gestures, such as slapping her thigh and holding a scarf over her face, as she showcases some of her own bargain finds, including a £22.75 chiffon scarf and a £147 Prada silk dress, which she calls an 'absolute steal. ' Toffolo's tips centre on using the platform's algorithm and psychological pressure to secure lower prices.

She admits that she will instantly buy an item if the seller accepts a 50p reduction, but if they refuse, she pretends she never wanted it anyway. She also reveals that she confided in friends about her lowballing habit and discovered that many of them do it too, framing it as a normal, even clever, practice.

The video concludes with a call to action, asking followers to direct message her for 'Toff's tips'-a move that resulted in a flood of identical comments, suggesting negative feedback might have been deleted or filtered. Beyond the bargain-hunting advice, the video took a more personal turn when Toffolo drew a parallel between the thrill of an accepted offer on Vinted and the emotional high of receiving a positive pregnancy test.

She described this as an 'inappropriate or truthful' comparison, highlighting her públicly documented struggle to conceive. This reference resonated differently amid criticism, as she and Watt have spoken about the stress of their business ventures, including the collapse of BrewDog, affecting their journey to parenthood.

Last month, she shared that they booked a last-minute trip after a difficult few months, underscoring the contrast between her everyday anxieties and the perceived frivolity of haggling over pennies from a position of extreme wealth. The backlash has been swift, with many accusing Toffolo of being out of touch. Critics argue that celebrating the ability to save minimal amounts while millions face financial hardship is deeply insensitive, especially when done from a multi-million pound home.

The video's melodramatic style has also been mocked, with some suggesting it is a parody or an attempt to generate engagement through shock value. While haggling is a common practice on resale platforms, the perception that a wealthy celebrity is making a spectacle of it-and potentially influencing impressionable followers to mimic the behaviour-has struck a nerve. The incident adds to a growing pattern of influencers facing scrutiny for content that appears disconnected from the economic realities of their audience





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