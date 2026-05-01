Georgia Toffolo Links Husband's BrewDog Collapse to Fertility Struggles

Made In Chelsea star Georgia Toffolo reveals the stress of her husband James Watt's company, BrewDog, collapsing may be impacting their attempts to conceive a child after five months of trying.

Georgia Toffolo , known for her role on Made In Chelsea , has publicly shared her difficulties in conceiving a child with her husband, James Watt , amidst a period of significant stress related to his company, BrewDog's, recent financial struggles.

The couple has been trying for a baby for five months without success, and Toffolo suspects the considerable stress stemming from BrewDog's collapse and the ensuing controversy may be a contributing factor. BrewDog, once valued at £2 billion, recently fell into administration with debts exceeding £500 million, leading to the closure of numerous bars and job losses.

The new owner of BrewDog, Irwin Simon, has been critical of Watt's leadership, stating his reputation is a detriment to the brand and confirming he will not be returning to the company. Toffolo expressed her feelings on Instagram, describing the journey as 'lonely and crazy' and admitting her initial naivety about the ease of conception even with a healthy lifestyle.

She highlighted the emotional rollercoaster of the two-week wait after ovulation, constantly analyzing symptoms that could indicate either pregnancy or an impending period. She wished more people would openly discuss these experiences, acknowledging the lack of representation for those who don't conceive immediately. The couple married in March 2024 in Scotland, following a proposal in Greece the previous October. Watt had attempted to salvage BrewDog with a £10 million personal investment, but the rescue deal ultimately failed.

The situation has been particularly challenging given the public nature of BrewDog's downfall and the associated allegations of a toxic workplace culture. Toffolo and Watt, both described as 'tough and strong,' have found it difficult to acknowledge the impact of the past year's events on their personal lives. The collapse of BrewDog has not only resulted in financial losses and job cuts but also a tarnished reputation for Watt, who co-founded the company in 2008.

Toffolo's openness about their struggles aims to provide support and solidarity to others facing similar challenges, breaking the silence surrounding the often-private experience of trying to start a family. She initially navigated the emotional process of taking pregnancy tests alone, but now shares the experience with her husband





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Georgia Toffolo James Watt Brewdog Fertility Pregnancy Stress Made In Chelsea Business Collapse

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