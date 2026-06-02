Georgia Toffolo Shares Glimpse into Best Weekend Ever Had in the South of France

Georgia Toffolo and her husband James Watt have shared a glimpse into their lavish staycation in the South of France, complete with caviar lunches and yacht trips. The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, boasted about her plush trip with the multi-millionaire, 44, on Instagram on Tuesday.

Georgia Toffolo has shared a glimpse into the best weekend she's ever had after splashing out on a lavish staycation in the South of France last week with her husband James Watt .

The former Made In Chelsea star, 31, boasted about her plush trip with the multi-millionaire, 44, on Instagram on Tuesday. Georgia, who wed the businessman James last year, recently said the couple 'needed time together more than ever'. James suffered a string of controversies while in the top pub job, including accusations he created a 'toxic workplace' ahead of business going into administration in March, leading to 38 bar closures, 484 job losses and shareholders left empty handed.

She said: 'We need this time together more than ever, I cant even tell you. We're like two over excited teenagers to be here and not working. Earlier this month James announced he was launching a new beer brand - named Second Best - and said he was hoping to give the former investors of BrewDog nearly 20 per cent of his new company's shares to 'make good' on what he felt was an 'obligation'.

Georgia was on hand to help spread the word and in one of her Instagram Stories to encourage former investors to sign up, to claim their equity for free. The couple lavished at the famous £2,000-a-night Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc which is regularly frequented by celebrities. Georgia shared snaps of their jam-packed itinerary which was complete with caviar lunches and yacht trips.

'I will not be playing it cool about this one. Our weekend looked as good as it felt', she wrote.

'I actually think it was the best weekend I've ever had. Where's the best place you've ever been to for the quick break? I'm already planning the next one.

' James - who stepped back from the role of CEO in 2024 amid allegations of a toxic culture within BrewDog - said he would have 'loved to save every single job and every single equity punk investment' but 'couldn't', adding: 'That will stay with me. ' At the start of this month, Georgia spoke on social media about the impact of the stress of BrewDog's collapse on the couple's relationship.

The reality TV star said the stress of her husband's company's collapse contributed to her five-month struggle to get pregnant. Addressing the fallout, she said: 'I'm sitting here thinking about the year. We've had so much stress. I'm sure you guys have seen it all, public stuff like the BrewDog stuff has been really difficult to navigate...

' Georgia continued: 'And every single family across the world there's always stuff going on. 'I just think that coinciding with starting to try for a baby it's been a lot for us and we're both very tough and very strong and struggled to acknowledge that it's been a tricky year.

'On top of my naivety I really did just think that if you're super fit and healthy like us you get pregnant really quickly, but it isn't always the case. 'Sometimes there's just a lot of stuff going up that's biological - but I think all of it coinciding with trying to get pregnant has been a really tough time for us.

To avoid the heat degradation common in supermarket supply chains, the new beers will leave the canning line at zero degrees and be shipped to customers in insulated boxes, ensuring it never warms over 5C, the Times reported. It was revealed that BrewDog was £500million in debt when it collapsed into administration, leaving shareholders empty-handed as its Equity Punk shares were worthless.

The once high-flying craft beer firm owed creditors £553.8million at the point of its sale, leaving an estimated £480million black hole after its pre-pack rescue deal. The figures laid bare the scale of the company's dramatic downfall, which saw its brewery and 11 bars snapped up by US firm Tilray for just £33million - alongside the closure of 38 pubs and 484 redundancies.

The Scottish brewery, which was speculatively valued at £2billion just a few years ago, was sold to US cannabis and drinks firm Tilray for a fraction of that earlier this month. A total of 38 UK bars were closed, when CEO James Taylor told 484 staff in an all-hands conference call that they were no longer employed





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Georgia Toffolo James Watt Brewdog South Of France Staycation Caviar Yacht Trips

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