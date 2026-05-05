Georgia Toffolo Shares Romantic Getaway Photos with Husband James Watt Amidst BrewDog Troubles and Baby Plans

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt documented their weekend at Heckfield Place, sharing playful moments and addressing personal challenges related to starting a family and BrewDog's recent financial difficulties.

Georgia Toffolo and James Watt , the BrewDog founder, recently shared glimpses of their romantic weekend getaway to the luxurious Heckfield Place in Hampshire via Instagram .

The couple displayed a playful and affectionate dynamic, with videos showing a lighthearted 'grope' and a playful argument during a car ride. Heckfield Place, a restored Georgian family home, typically charges around £750 per night, but prices surged to £7,500 for the bank holiday weekend. Toffolo playfully documented the trip, sharing clips of their laughter, kisses, and a humorous exchange where Watt accused her of 'shouting' at him.

Beyond the idyllic scenes, Toffolo also touched upon the challenges the couple has faced this year, particularly regarding their attempts to start a family. She expressed frustration that pregnancy hadn't occurred despite their healthy lifestyles and acknowledged the stress stemming from BrewDog's recent financial difficulties and subsequent administration. The company, co-founded by Watt in 2008, amassed debts exceeding £500 million, leading to controversy and allegations of a toxic work culture.

Toffolo pondered whether the stress surrounding BrewDog's collapse might be impacting their efforts to conceive. She thanked fans for their support and openly discussed the emotional toll of navigating these personal and professional challenges. BrewDog's new owner, Irwin Simon of Tilray Brands, has been critical of Watt's leadership, stating his reputation is a 'stigma' for the brand and confirming he will not be returning to the company.

The acquisition involved a £33 million rescue deal and resulted in the closure of 38 UK bars and the layoff of 484 employees. While the company once boasted over 120 bars globally, it faced scrutiny over its workplace culture and financial decisions. Despite Watt's attempt to invest £10 million of his own funds, the rescue deal ultimately proceeded without his involvement. The sale retained 733 staff members, including those at franchised locations.

Toffolo and Watt's weekend getaway offered a brief respite from these ongoing pressures, showcasing their enduring connection amidst a turbulent period





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