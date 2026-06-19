Georgia Toffolo Stuns in Rare 1930s Gold Lamé Gown at Royal Ascot

Reality TV star Georgia Toffolo made a bold fashion statement at Royal Ascot by wearing a 90-year-old gold dress made of cloth of gold, sharing her 'obscene' outfit reveal on Instagram. Her ensemble, including a jingling hat, highlighted the event's emphasis on extravagant fashion and strict dress codes.

Georgia Toffolo , the former Made In Chelsea star, has captured attention with her elaborate fashion choices at Royal Ascot , one of the most prestigious events in the UK's social and racing calendar.

On day four of the festival, she revealed an 'obscene' outfit: a 90-year-old gold dress made from cloth of gold, a material she researched and found to be one of the most magnificent ever made, prevalent in the 1920s and 1930s. She shared a video on Instagram, wearing the gold floral lamé gown from the 1930s, paired with a distinctive hat that jingles, shoes from Next, and her members name badge that matched her dress.

She explained her desire for an 'obscene' moment and expressed her love for the ensemble, calling it stunning. The outfit's rarity adds to its significance, as surviving 1920s lamé gowns are highly collectible. Toffolo has been documenting her Ascot looks daily: on Thursday a yellow number, Wednesday an off-the-shoulder gold dress, and day one a green embellished maxi dress.

She also dyed her hair darker to a warm chocolate brown, a change that initially caused a 'wobble' but ultimately complemented her outfits, as she felt the gold gown was the final push for the decision. Her fashion statements are part of the broader spectacle at Royal Ascot, where fashion rivals the races in prominence.

Founded by Queen Anne in 1711, the event enforces strict dress codes in the Royal and Queen Anne Enclosures, requiring hats or headpieces with a minimum base diameter of 4 inches. Guests turn the racecourse into a vibrant display of show-stopping headpieces and eye-popping looks, making fashion a central element of this major social and sporting attraction





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