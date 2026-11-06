Georgina Baillie Calls Russell Brand Sex Addict After Guilty Verdict

Georgina Baillie, central to the Sachsgate scandal, labels Russell Brand a sex addict. She urges him to make amends to his victims after his conviction for rape and assault at Southwark Crown Court.

Georgina Baillie has publicly characterized Russell Brand as a seriously unwell sex addict following his recent criminal conviction. Baillie, who was the central figure in the notorious Sachsgate phone call scandal, shared these insights in an exclusive interview regarding the fallen comedian's legal fate.

Guilty Verdict at Southwark Crown Court

Russell Brand, aged fifty-one, was found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday. The jury heard detailed accounts of his behavior toward women spanning a decade, from nineteen ninety-nine to two thousand and nine. He now faces a lengthy custodial sentence and is expected to be jailed next week.

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Brand, a fifty-one-year-old comedian, was convicted after a three-week trial that examined his conduct over ten years. The court proceedings concluded with a guilty verdict for rape and sexual assault. He now awaits sentencing at Southwark Crown Court.

The Sachsgate Phone Call Incident

Baillie first encountered Brand when she was a twenty-one-year-old performer in a burlesque dance troupe called the Satanic Sluts. Their relationship eventually led to the infamous Sachsgate scandal, where Brand and his friend Jonathan Ross called her grandfather, Andrew Sachs. They left messages on BBC Radio 2 boasting about their sexual encounters.

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This broadcast incident caused a national media uproar and permanently damaged Brand's career trajectory. For Baillie, the fallout was deeply personal and destructive. The scandal caused her relationship with her grandfather to break down completely. She did not speak with Andrew Sachs for eight years.

Baillie finally saw Sachs one last time to apologize for the scandal shortly before he died in two thousand and sixteen at the age of eighty-six. The public nature of the breach of privacy left Baillie feeling worthless and triggered a spiral of alcohol and drug addiction. She spent years recovering from the psychological toll of that specific media exposure.

Views on Russell Brand's Addiction

Georgina Baillie, now forty-one, believes that Brand's actions stem from a deep-seated behavioral issue. She told the Daily Mail that Russell Brand is a sex addict and that he is seriously unwell. She explained that she understands cross-addiction, where one swaps a substance for a behavior like sex.

Baillie noted that if her own past drug of choice had been available through multiple partners three times a day, she might have succumbed to it had she not been in recovery. She asserts that she understands how that pattern develops, confirming her belief in his addiction. However, she insists that labeling him an addict does not condone his crimes.

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Baillie is a survivor of sexual assault herself, which gives her perspective weight. She expressed disappointment that Brand has not taken immediate accountability for his victims. She questions why he could not simply make amends like he did for her after the radio scandal, when he paid for her therapy bills.

Urging Accountability and Victim Support

Baillie stated that justice has been served by the court verdict, even though she was never a victim of Brand's alleged crimes. She emphasized that she did not know what happened in the privacy of the rooms between Brand and the other women. She found the evidence presented by the victims to be compelling.

She now wants Russell Brand to right the wrongs he has committed. Baillie urges Brand to own up to his actions as the first part of making amends. She believes the second part must involve measures to help the victims heal. She wants those women to get professional help, stating it is possible to recover from sexual assault.

While she remains grateful for his past financial help with her therapy, she sees a clear difference in how he handles accountability now versus then. Baillie hopes he will show the same attitude toward the victims of his rape and assault convictions. The legal process has ended, but the call for moral restitution remains urgent for those affected by his decade-long pattern of behavior.