Georgina Baillie Says Russell Brand Must Admit Rape Guilt After Conviction

Actress Georgina Baillie, former partner of Russell Brand, urges him to admit his guilt after he was found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others.

Georgina Baillie has publicly urged Russell Brand to confess his crimes, stating that the comedian must admit his mistakes following his conviction for rape and sexual assault. Baillie, who was Brand's former partner in the early 2000s, acknowledged she was wrong to trust him and held him in high esteem, admitting she had placed him on a pedestal. Her statement comes shortly after Brand was found guilty of raping one woman and sexually assaulting three others at Southwark Crown Court.

The Core Legal Conviction Details

Russell Brand was found guilty on Thursday of raping a fan and sexually assaulting three additional women. The jury at Southwark Crown Court delivered these verdicts after a month-long trial where Brand had pleaded not guilty to all charges. While the jury cleared Brand of two further counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault, the core convictions for sexual violence stand. Judge Mr Justice Bennathan presided over the proceedings, and Brand now faces a significant period in jail due to the severity of these findings.

Also read Russell Brand Found Guilty Of One Count Of Rape And Three Counts Of Sexual Assault

Baillie's Confession of Being Wrong About Brand

Georgina Baillie, aged 41, expressed deep regret over her previous judgment of Brand's character, telling 5 News that the most important step for him is to correct his behavior. She admitted that she is open-minded enough to accept she can be wrong, despite having agreed to write a statement supporting his defense when allegations first emerged. Baillie recalled that finding it difficult to associate Brand with aggression toward women was challenging, as she remembered him worshipping girls, but she now feels sympathy for the accusers who were proven right.

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The Sachsgate Scandal And Previous Relationship History

The relationship between Baillie and Brand gained international notoriety in 2008 during the Sachsgate scandal, where Brand and TV presenter Jonathan Ross prank-called Baillie's grandfather, Andrew Sachs. Sachs, who played Manuel in the hit seventies comedy Fawlty Towers, received lewd messages on BBC Radio 2, including Ross stating he had slept with Brand's granddaughter. The incident triggered a furious backlash, including comments from then Prime Minister Gordon Brown. Baillie later credited Brand with saving her life, as he paid for her to attend rehab in 2018, an act she viewed as him trying to make amends for past wrongs.

Impact Of Allegations And Calls For Accountability

Allegations of sexual misconduct against Brand were first published in 2023 by Channel 4 Dispatches and The Times following a joint investigation. These reports included claims of rape and sexual assaults occurring between 2006 and 2013, which encouraged the women in this trial to come forward. Baillie, a survivor of sexual abuse and addiction herself, stated that any woman abused deserves listening time. She emphasized that as an addict in recovery, Brand must make amends by admitting his faults, rather than remaining silent throughout the trial despite the evidence against him.