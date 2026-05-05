Georgina Rodriguez Channels Bridal Chic and Catholic Faith at 2026 Met Gala

Cristiano Ronaldo’s fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez, stunned at the 2026 Met Gala in a satin blue dress inspired by her devotion to the Virgin of Fátima, blending bridal aesthetics with haute couture and embodying the 'Fashion Is Art' theme.

Cristiano Ronaldo 's fiancée, Georgina Rodriguez , captivated attention at the 2026 Met Gala with a stunning satin blue dress that blurred the lines between bridal wear and high fashion.

The ensemble, designed by Ludovic de Saint Sernin, was inspired by Rodriguez's Catholic faith and specifically her devotion to the Virgin of Fátima. The dress featured delicate floral veiling, diamond Chopard earrings, a pearl and diamond rosary, and the prominent $3 million, 30-carat engagement ring Ronaldo presented to her last year.

Rodriguez detailed the profound meaning behind her outfit on Instagram, explaining how the soft figure and light blue tones associated with the Virgin of Fátima served as the foundation for the couture piece, translating spirituality into a wearable work of art. The dress itself is a masterpiece of craftsmanship, incorporating Ludovic’s signature eyelets and lacing, meticulously hand-painted to blend seamlessly with the pale blue fabric.

The cups are constructed entirely from French blue lace, woven on traditional Leavers looms in Calais-Caudry, resulting in a fluid and lightweight quality. A sheer veil, adorned with hand-embroidered lace flowers, completed the look.

Hidden within the dress, close to her heart, were two phrases hand-embroidered in Spanish: “Donde ella está, el alma encuentra refugio” (Where she is, the soul finds refuge) and “Y líbranos del mal amén” (And deliver us from evil, amen), serving as a personal and private prayer. Complementing the dress was a custom rosary crafted from white gold, set with diamonds and pearls, and engraved with the names of her family members, transforming it into a deeply personal object of devotion.

Rodriguez emphasized that the look embodied the evening’s theme, 'Fashion Is Art,' by demonstrating how faith, much like art, can be expressed through form, detail, and emotion. The 2026 Met Gala, often dubbed the 'Super Bowl of celebrity red carpets,' was held on the first Monday in May at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute. This year’s theme, 'Costume Art,' challenged attendees to explore how designers utilize the human body as a canvas.

The event was co-chaired by a prestigious trio: Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, and Venus Williams, alongside Vogue’s global editorial director, Anna Wintour. The accompanying exhibition will showcase historical and contemporary garments, categorized around the classical and nude body, aging and pregnant bodies, and the anatomical body. The exhibit, housed in the Met’s new Conde M. Nast Galleries, is generously sponsored by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife Lauren Sanchez, who also serve as honorary co-chairs.

Andrew Bolton, the Costume Institute’s curator, explained that the title 'Costume Art' reflects the institute’s history and that fashion achieves artistic status through its relationship with the body. The gala’s host committee included Anthony Vaccarello, Zoe Kravitz, Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat, Angela Bassett, and many other prominent figures. The 'Costume Art' exhibition will run from May 10, 2026, to January 10, 2027, following the Met Gala on May 4th.

The event is a significant fundraiser for the museum and provides crucial funding for the Costume Institute





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