Georgina Rodriguez Flaunts Curves in Swimsuit Photo Shoot as Cristiano Ronaldo Prepares for Sixth World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo's fiancée Georgina Rodriguez turned heads in a black and white thong swimsuit during a yacht photo shoot in Mallorca, while Ronaldo prepares for his historic sixth World Cup appearance.

Georgina Rodriguez set pulses racing as she posed in a black and white thong swimsuit on a superyacht in Mallorca on Tuesday. The 32-year-old influencer and fiancée of soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo modeled several items of swimwear during a sizzling photoshoot, flaunting her curves in front of her entourage.

She first appeared in a striking black and white thick-strapped one-piece, which highlighted her toned physique. She then changed into a mustard yellow number, a bold and vibrant piece that accentuated her figure. Her final look was a burnt orange strappy swimsuit, which she wore with confidence as she posed against the idyllic Mediterranean backdrop.

After the photoshoot, Georgina got on a spin bike on the yacht's deck, showing off her fitness routine, before cooling off with a dip in the sea. She was surrounded by her staff and friends, who ensured the lighting was perfect for the camera crew capturing the moment. The photoshoot showcased her glamorous lifestyle, a stark contrast to her humble beginnings as a sales assistant in a Madrid Gucci store.

While Georgina enjoyed the Mallorcan sun, her fiancé Cristiano Ronaldo was busy preparing for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 41-year-old footballer was officially named to Portugal's squad, marking his historic sixth appearance in the tournament. Ronaldo's selection is a testament to his enduring talent and dedication, as he continues to compete at the highest level despite his age. The couple's relationship began in 2016 when they met at the Gucci shop where Georgina worked.

They have been together for over a decade, getting engaged on August 11, 2025. Ronaldo proposed at 1 am, with his daughters unexpectedly walking in during the moment, adding a heartfelt twist. He worked hard to find the perfect engagement ring, fulfilling Georgina's dream of having a beautiful stone. The couple shares two daughters, Alana and Bella, and welcomed twins Eva Maria and Mateo through surrogacy.

Tragically, their son Angel passed away shortly after birth. Ronaldo also has a son, Cristiano Jr., from a previous relationship. Georgina and Cristiano now reside in Saudi Arabia, where Ronaldo signed with Al-Nassr in 2022 on a staggering £175 million per year contract. His move to the Middle East effectively ended his career at the top level of European football, but he remains a global icon.

Ronaldo earns approximately £300 per minute in Saudi Arabia, boosting his already astronomical net worth. He also owns a stake in Al-Nassr, further increasing his wealth. Despite his financial success, Ronaldo admitted last year that he wishes he could leave and only play for Portugal. His decision to move to Saudi Arabia drew criticism, as the country has faced human rights issues, including crackdowns on women's rights activists, LGBTQ+ individuals, and dissidents.

Ronaldo joined his arch-rival Lionel Messi in taking on a promotional role for the Gulf nation. The power couple continues to enjoy a jet-set lifestyle, traveling between continents and sharing glimpses of their glamorous life on Instagram, where they are among the most followed celebrities





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