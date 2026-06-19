Georgina Rodriguez Stars on Harper's Bazaar Cover Amid Ronaldo's World Cup Draw

Georgina Rodriguez graces the cover of Harper's Bazaar Spain in swimwear as Calzedonia's new ambassador, while Cristiano Ronaldo faces a draw with Portugal in his record sixth World Cup appearance and deals with teammate criticism.

Cristiano Ronaldo 's fiancée Georgina Rodriguez appeared on the cover of Harper's Bazaar Spain's July/August issue, showcasing a range of revealing swimwear. The 32-year-old model has been appointed as the new Spanish ambassador for Calzedonia , and the photoshoot features her posing on a luxury yacht.

In the interview, Rodriguez emphasized her modern aesthetic aligning with the brand's ethos, stating, 'For me, the sea is freedom, energy and femininity.

' The release of the magazine spread coincides with Ronaldo's participation in the World Cup, marking his record sixth appearance. However, Portugal's opening group stage match against the Democratic Republic of Congo ended in a 1-1 draw. Ronaldo did not manage a shot on target against a side ranked 40 places below Portugal, and manager Roberto Martinez faced backlash for not substituting the veteran forward amid speculation that he is 'scared' of Ronaldo.

After the match, intense criticism was directed at Ronaldo's teammates from his fervent supporters, including his sister Katia Aveiro, with claims of a conspiracy to marginalize the aging star. Rodriguez, who lives in Saudi Arabia, leads a luxurious, jet-setting life with her partner of ten years. The high-profile couple, who boast a massive Instagram following, became engaged on August 11, 2025, after eight years of dating. Georgina announced the engagement on Instagram with the caption, 'Yes, I do.

' Ronaldo recounted the spontaneous proposal, which occurred around 1 a.m. while his children were asleep. He explained that a friend provided the ring, and as he was about to give it to Georgina, his two kids entered the room and declared, 'Daddy, you're going to give the ring to mum and you're going to ask her to get married.

' Ronaldo interpreted this as the perfect moment and proceeded. He also shared that he diligently searched for the ideal engagement ring, fulfilling Georgina's wish for a beautiful stone. The couple shares daughters Alana and Bella, and fraternal twins Eva Maria and Mateo, born via surrogacy. Tragically, Bella's twin brother Angel died shortly after birth.

Ronaldo also has an older son, Cristiano Jr, from a previous relationship. Rodriguez and Ronaldo first met in 2016 when she worked as a sales associate at a Gucci store in Madrid, catching his attention. Their relocation to Saudi Arabia followed Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr in 2022, a lucrative deal reportedly worth £175 million annually. The transfer largely signaled his departure from elite European football, as he had hoped to join a Champions League club but no such opportunity arose.

While Ronaldo now earns an estimated £300 per minute in Saudi Arabia, he has publicly expressed a desire to leave and solely represent Portugal internationally. He also holds a stake in Al-Nassr, further increasing his wealth.

Like Lionel Messi, he has taken on a promotional role for the Gulf nation, a decision that has drawn scrutiny over Saudi Arabia's human rights record, including its treatment of women's rights activists, LGBTQ+ individuals, and dissidents, as well as the policies of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman





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Georgina Rodriguez Cristiano Ronaldo Harper's Bazaar Calzedonia World Cup Portugal Al-Nassr Saudi Arabia Engagement Instagram

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