Gérard Depardieu New Assault Video Reveals On-Set Harassment

Exclusive footage shows Gérard Depardieu touching extra Olivia on the set of Turf in 2011, contradicting his consent defense as he appeals a prior assault conviction.

Exclusive footage has emerged in France showing disgraced film star Gérard Depardieu allegedly sexually assaulting a young woman on the set of a movie. The previously unseen images capture the 77-year-old actor repeatedly touching the private parts of a 22-year-old extra known only by the first name Olivia. The video was tracked down by the Paris investigative news outlet Mediapart and serves as a direct challenge to Depardieu's long-standing claims that he has never touched a woman without her consent.

Depardieu On-Set Harassment Details

The disturbing sequence was filmed on November 2, 2011, during the production of Turf, a horse-racing comedy directed by Fabien Onteniente. Olivia recounted to Mediapart that Depardieu placed his hand on her buttocks for an extended period before moving to touch her chest multiple times. She described attempting to remove his hand by every means possible, only for him to restart the assault from behind. Olivia stated that she realized her panties were no longer sufficient to protect her during the incident, which was not part of the film's script.

Also read David Walliams' Statement As He Denies Allegations Of 'Grooming' And 'Sexual Assault'

Director And Witness Reactions

Fabien Onteniente, the 68-year-old director of Turf, confirmed that Olivia approached him in tears after the incident. Onteniente recalled confronting Depardieu at the end of that day, explicitly telling him never to repeat the behavior. The director expressed frustration, asking if the actor realized the image he was projecting given the low angle of the camera. Depardieu reportedly appeared sheepish and acted like a child who had done something wrong during this confrontation, though no further action was taken by the production company at that time.

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Legal Battles And Previous Convictions

This new video release coincides with a significant legal week for the actor, who is scheduled to appeal his conviction and suspended prison sentence for assaulting two women. Depardieu received an 18-month suspended sentence, a fine of approximately £25,000, and was placed on the sex offenders register following his 2021 conviction for behavior on the set of The Green Shutters. His lawyer, Jeremy Assous, denied any wrongdoing and criticized the verdict, blaming the MeToo movement for automatic convictions without due process. The punishment remains frozen until the new trial begins in Paris next week.

Broader Allegations And Public Impact

Depardieu has faced accusations of sexual violence from 22 women since 2018, including charges of rape against French actress Charlotte Arnould. The initial public report by Arnould triggered a wave of other women coming forward with their own accounts. The case has sparked high-profile political debate, including a controversial statement by French President Emmanuel Macron two years ago, where he expressed detestation for what he called a manhunt against the actor. Production companies Chez Wam and Pathé declined to comment on the newly released footage.