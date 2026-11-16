Gérard Depardieu Withdraws Appeal in Sexual Assault Case

French actor Gérard Depardieu accepts an 18-month suspended sentence for sexual assault, dropping his appeal and issuing a sincere apology to his accusers.

Gérard Depardieu has formally withdrawn his legal appeal against a conviction for sexually assaulting two women on a film set. The disgraced French actor announced this decision on Monday, stating that he will accept an 18-month suspended prison sentence without further contest. This move marks a significant shift from his previous stance of strong denial during the trial process.

Depardieu Accepts Conviction and Apology

Depardieu, who is 77 years old, released a written statement acknowledging his guilt and offering sincere apologies to those affected by his actions. He admitted that he had hidden behind provocation and crude humor for years, believing his words and actions on set had no real consequences. However, he recognized that his behavior caused harm, particularly given the immense power he held in the industry. He stated that he has come to understand that the world he belonged to no longer exists.

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The actor was originally convicted in May 2025 of groping a 54-year-old set decorator and a 34-year-old assistant during the filming of the movie Les Volets Verts, also known as The Green Shutters, in 2021. The court imposed an 18-month suspended prison sentence in a case that was widely viewed as a post-MeToo test for the French film industry. Additionally, the court ordered Depardieu to pay a total of 29,040 euros, which is approximately 32,350 dollars, to the two accusers. His name was also added to the national sex offender database.

New Evidence Reveals Past Assaults

Recent developments have brought renewed attention to Depardieu's past behavior following the emergence of previously unseen footage. This clip, tracked down by the Paris investigative news outlet Mediapart, shows the actor allegedly sexually assaulting a 22-year-old extra named Olivia. The footage was captured on the set of Turf, a horse-racing comedy starring Depardieu that was released in 2013. The scene in question was filmed on November 2, 2011, at the Auteuil racecourse on the outskirts of Paris.

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In the video, Depardieu is seen repeatedly touching the private parts of the young woman. Olivia recalled that he put his hand on her buttocks for a long time and also touched her chest several times. She stated that she tried every means possible to remove his hand, but he would continue his actions from behind. The scene involved 150 extras, and multiple witnesses have come forward to confirm Olivia's account of what happened during the filming.

Industry Response and Legal Precedents

The film Turf was directed by Fabien Onteniente, who is now 68 years old. He told Mediapart that Olivia came to see him in tears, prompting him to speak to Depardieu at the end of that day. According to Onteniente, the actor appeared sheepish and acted like a child who had done something wrong. However, no action was taken at the time other than this conversation. The production companies, Chez Wam and Pathé, declined to comment on the new allegations when contacted by reporters.

This recent evidence contrasts sharply with Depardieu's statements during the trial last year. At that time, he had strongly denied the accusations against him. He acknowledged using vulgar language and grabbing a set dresser's hips during an argument, but he denied that his behavior was sexual in nature. His Monday comments represent a complete reversal of his previous defense strategy, signaling a desire to close this chapter of his legal troubles.

Future Legal Challenges Remain

Despite withdrawing his current appeal, Depardieu is expected to face other legal proceedings in the near future. In 2018, actor Charlotte Arnould accused him of raping her at his home. An investigating judge in August 2025 requested that this case go to trial. A Paris appeals court is scheduled to decide next week whether the case will proceed to a full hearing. This decision could have significant implications for Depardieu's remaining public career.

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The accusations by Arnould led to numerous other women reporting Depardieu for alleged crimes that could also end up in court. For more than half a century, Depardieu was a towering figure in French cinema, known for his commanding physical presence and versatility. However, his behavior toward women has come under renewed scrutiny in recent years. This includes a documentary that showed him making obscene remarks and gestures during a 2018 trip to North Korea. The situation remains complex as the legal system navigates these high-profile cases.