Geri and Christian Horner secure the historic Edgcote House in Northamptonshire for 52 million pounds. The couple plans to use the 1,704-acre estate to expand their thoroughbred racing operations.

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner, 54, and her husband Christian Horner, 53, have officially acquired the historic Edgcote House in Northamptonshire for 52 million pounds. The couple secured the magnificent stately home by outbidding a competing offer, effectively gazumping the rival bidder to finalize the transaction. They moved into the property last week and have described the acquisition as finding their 'dream forever home.'

With an estimated combined wealth of 115 million pounds, the Horners view Edgcote House as a significant upgrade from their previous residence, Glebe House, which they sold for 9 million pounds. Glebe House was located in Oxfordshire, just a few miles from the new estate. The decision to purchase Edgcote reflects the couple's desire for a substantial rural retreat that offers both privacy and extensive grounds for their personal and professional interests.

Also read Geri Horner and Husband Christian Acquire Historic Edgcote House

Historic Estate Features Racing Facilities

Edgcote House sits on a sprawling 1,704 acres of land, providing ample space for agricultural and sporting activities. Christian Horner, the former Formula 1 boss, intends to utilize the estate to expand his thoroughbred racing project. The property comes with a long-established racing heritage, including its own Edgcote racecourse, which underwent a major refurbishment in 2018.

The estate includes two professional racing yards equipped with all necessary facilities for high-performance training. These amenities include gallops, paddocks, and schooling arenas, creating a self-contained environment for horse training. Geri and Christian regularly attend major racing events such as Royal Ascot and Warwick Racecourse to watch their racehorses compete, making the on-site facilities a logical addition to their lifestyle.

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Proximity to Celebrity Neighbors and Venues

Despite the vast size of the property, the Horners remain close to their circle of celebrity friends. Victoria and David Beckham reside nearby in Chipping Norton, allowing the couples to easily visit each other and enjoy a day out at the popular Soho Farmhouse. This geographic proximity ensures that the Horners can maintain their social connections while living in a secluded countryside setting.

The surrounding area is home to several other high-profile individuals, including Jeremy Clarkson, Simon Cowell, and Amanda Holden. For Christian Horner, the location offers convenient access to Silverstone, which is just 20 minutes away. This distance is ideal if the former F1 executive decides to return to the paddock, as he has previously stated he would only consider a return for an ownership stake in a team or a major role similar to Ferrari.

Local Amenities and Lifestyle Options

Geri Horner has long been associated with a refined and premium lifestyle, which aligns well with the local amenities available near Edgcote. The area features several independent fashion boutiques, including Nellie & Dove, House of Carlion, and Dressage. These shops cater to her known preference for ladylike style and provide convenient shopping options without requiring travel to major cities.

For those interested in wellness, the region offers numerous yoga studios and classes in Banbury and nearby villages. Options include Temple of Yoga, Barbara Sunchaser, and Ashtanga Yoga, providing Geri with local facilities to continue her yoga practice, a hobby she has maintained since the 1990s. The estate likely includes its own workout studio, but the availability of external classes offers flexibility and community engagement.

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Dining and Culinary Interests

The Horners have immediate access to a variety of dining options that range from casual pubs to Michelin-listed restaurants. Local spots like The Mulberry Cafe, Crumbs, and Culworth Forge Coffee are popular for casual meetups. For more formal occasions, the Royal Oak and Nut Tree Inn are within driving distance, offering dinner options in the borders of Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, and Warwickshire.

Food sourcing is also convenient, with several farm shops nearby such as Glebe Farm Shop Farthinghoe Ltd, Marley Farm Shop, and Dodds Manor Farm. Given Geri's frequent sharing of baking photos with her children on social media, the extensive kitchen space at Edgcote House may lead to more frequent appearances of her culinary creations online. The combination of high-quality local ingredients and professional kitchen facilities supports her hobby of baking cakes, tarts, and other treats. A recent visit to The Griffin Inn highlighted the couple's integration into the local community, where the landlady expressed delight at their presence and shared a personal connection to Geri's early fame with the Spice Girls.