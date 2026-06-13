Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner Eye £45M Pride and Prejudice Estate

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and her husband, F1 boss Christian Horner, are reportedly planning to buy Edgcote House, the iconic Georgian estate known for its role in the 1995 BBC adaptation of Pride and Prejudice. The £45 million property, which has not been on the market for over a century, boasts a rich history including ties to Anne of Cleves and the Wars of the Roses.

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell and her husband, Red Bull Racing team principal Christian Horner , are reportedly in advanced negotiations to acquire Edgcote House , a magnificent Grade I-listed Georgian country estate in South Northamptonshire, valued at £45 million.

The couple, who currently reside in a £9.2 million Oxfordshire mansion just five miles from Edgcote, have allegedly conducted multiple viewings and engaged estate agents in discussions with the current owners. A source close to the pair described the potential purchase as a dream come true, noting that they have had some disagreements with local planning authorities at their current home, making a move even more appealing.

Edgcote House holds a special place in British cultural history as the iconic filming location for the 1995 BBC adaptation of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, where Colin Firth's Mr. Darcy famously emerged from a lake in a clinging wet shirt. That scene became a defining moment in television romance and cemented Firth's status as a heartthrob.

The estate's 1,700 acres of parkland and farmland, including an 8.6-acre lake fed by the River Cherwell, formal gardens, and a tennis court, offer a level of luxury that far surpasses the Horners' current home, which already features an indoor pool and a working farm with ducks, miniature donkeys, and goats. The couple, who have two children together, are said to be desperate to own the property, which has come onto the market for the first time in over a century.

Edgcote House is not merely a beautiful mansion; it is a piece of living history that predates its Pride and Prejudice fame by centuries. Built between 1748 and 1754 for wealthy London merchant William Chauncy, the estate's land has a storied past that includes ownership by Scottish king Robert the Bruce's grandmother, a brief period under Sir Thomas Cromwell, and later a grant to Anne of Cleves, the fourth wife of King Henry VIII, as part of their divorce settlement.

Anne resided at a manor house on the site. The estate was also the site of the Battle of Edgcote in 1469 during the Wars of the Roses, a brutal conflict that shaped English history. In 1926, the Courage brewing family acquired the estate, and Edward Courage transformed it into a prominent horse racing establishment. More recently, the late leisure magnate David Allen, a major Conservative Party donor, purchased Edgcote in 2005.

He successfully fought against the controversial HS2 high-speed rail line, which was originally planned to cut through the estate, leveraging his political influence and threatening to withdraw party donations. English Heritage supported the relocation due to concerns over heritage sites. The estate also includes a residential portfolio of 31 additional houses, cottages, and flats, as well as an old rectory, offering potential income streams or accommodation for staff.

For Halliwell and Horner, the acquisition would represent a significant lifestyle upgrade and a strategic investment. Halliwell amassed her fortune from Spice Girls royalties and various business ventures, while Horner reportedly received a multi-million-pound payoff from Red Bull. The couple's wealth easily covers the estimated £5.3 million stamp duty bill alone. Living so close to Edgcote, they are intimately familiar with the area and have allegedly visited the property several times.

The estate's Georgian architecture, with its open-well mahogany great stair hall described by estate agent Savills as a showpiece, offers a blend of historical authenticity and modern potential. The couple is known for their taste in grand properties and may wish to use Edgcote as a primary residence or a venue for high-profile events. Given its cinematic fame, the estate could also become a tourist attraction, though the Horners would likely prioritize privacy.

The potential purchase underscores the enduring appeal of historic country estates among the ultra-wealthy, particularly those with cultural cachet. As Geri and Christian prepare to potentially write the next chapter of Edgcote's 270-year history, the estate continues to capture the imagination of fans of Austen, Firth, and British heritage alike





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