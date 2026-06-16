Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner Put on United Front at Royal Ascot Amid F1 Exit Fallout

Geri Halliwell and Christian Horner attended Royal Ascot together, displaying unity following his dismissal as Red Bull team principal. The couple faces challenges adjusting to life away from Formula One, with friends revealing Geri's longing for her former WAG lifestyle.

Geri Halliwell and her husband Christian Horner were among the star-studded attendees on the first day of Royal Ascot , arriving hand in hand at the Berkshire racecourse.

The couple presented a united front amid reports that the Spice Girls singer is mourning her former life as an F1 WAG following Christian's dismissal as Red Bull team principal last July. Geri, 53, opted for a bridal-inspired ensemble, wearing a fitted white lace dress with a frilly hem and sleeves, paired with a matching wide-brimmed hat. She styled her hair in an elegant updo and accessorized with a pearl necklace and earrings, carrying a red and white clutch bag.

Beside her, Christian, 52, looked dapper in a top hat and tails, complemented by a cream double-breasted waistcoat, grey trousers, and a navy polka dot tie. Speaking exclusively to the Daily Mail in April, friends revealed that while Christian is desperately seeking a path back to the career he loves, Geri is also mourning the lifestyle she enjoyed as an F1 WAG.

That role allowed her to travel worldwide for Grand Prix races, attend glamorous parties, and even walk the red carpet at the world premiere of F1: The Movie in New York last June, where she and Christian posed with Brad Pitt in Times Square. A source stated, 'They are both struggling without F1. Geri wants to be married to someone in the limelight. She thought of herself as the First Lady of F1.

She loved that world and likes to think she is at its center.

' The source added that Geri has made it clear she wants Christian back in F1 as soon as possible. Neighbors of the couple, who reside in a sprawling £9.2 million Grade II-listed Oxfordshire vicarage with indoor and outdoor pools and a garage full of luxury sports cars, have noticed Geri's growing discontent. One villager commented, 'As beautiful and peaceful as the village is, it can be a bit dull.

Geri said she missed the excitement of F1, and you can't blame her. She has been used to flying around the world on private jets, so it's understandable that you would miss that. I don't think it has been easy for either of them to adjust.

' Christian broke the news of his sacking to Geri on the latest season of the Netflix documentary series Drive to Survive. The long-serving team principal was removed midway through the 2025 season amid a suspected power struggle at the Thai-Austrian constructor, a year after he was embroiled in a sexting scandal that shook Formula One. Although Christian left the team with an £80 million package, his departure sent shockwaves through the motorsport community.

Behind-the-scenes footage showed Christian opening up to Geri in their kitchen conservatory. He confirmed, 'All done and dusted,' as he kissed her forehead and accepted a latte. Geri asked how he felt, and Christian replied, 'I never imagined to be in this position. Of course your immediate reaction when you get delivered a s*** sandwich is, like, f*** them.

I've had something taken away from me that wasn't my choice, that was very precious to me.

' He added that Geri had anticipated his dismissal, recalling that after a race in Austria, she had sat on the bed and said, 'Something really bad is going to happen. ' In subsequent scenes, the couple watched a race on television, an unfamiliar experience for Christian, who had been team principal since 2005. He complained about not having access to real-time data, while Geri admitted feeling sad watching the race, her eyes welling with tears.

Geri was a semi-regular fixture at race weekends, often appearing in the paddock at the start and end of the season and at nearby races like the British Grand Prix





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