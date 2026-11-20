Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner gave Queen Camilla an unexpected hug at St James's Palace during the Queen's Commonwealth Writing Competition awards ceremony.

The Queen received an affectionate and unscripted embrace from former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner during a high-profile literary gathering in London. This interaction occurred at St James's Palace, the historic venue hosting the reception for winners and runners-up of The Queen's Commonwealth Writing Competition. Her Majesty, serving in her capacity as Vice-Patron of the Royal Commonwealth Society, was presiding over the event to honor the exceptional literary talent emerging from across the Commonwealth nations.

Unexpected Embrace During Literary Reception

Geri Halliwell-Horner, currently serving as an ambassador for the Royal Commonwealth Society, read an extract from one of the winning entries before the formal prizegiving. Following a warm exchange of kisses on the cheek, the singer placed her hands around the Queen's waist and delivered a surprise hug. The moment provided a stark contrast to the more formal greetings exchanged by other celebrity attendees at the prestigious event.

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In response to the Queen's inquiry about her well-being, Halliwell-Horner expressed her enthusiasm, stating, "I'm great. It's amazing. I'm back again." She further noted her observation of the competition's evolving quality, remarking, "And I agree, the standards have gone up." Her presence added a layer of celebrity appeal to the gathering, which celebrated the enduring legacy of international literary excellence.

Formal Greetings and Celebrity Attendees

Actor Henry Golding, known for his role in Crazy Rich Asians, offered a more traditional greeting to Her Majesty. He exchanged a formal handshake and a respectful bow of the head before addressing the Queen. The actor shared his pleasure in making her acquaintance, to which the Queen replied warmly, acknowledging her enjoyment of seeing him at the event.

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Event compere Gyles Brandreth praised Golding's acting credentials, suggesting that many had speculated he might have been cast as the next James Bond. Golding responded with humor, acknowledging the comment while noting his age, but Queen Camilla quickly dispelled any doubts about his suitability for such a role, cheerfully insisting he was definitely not too old. The actor later explained that this was his first involvement with the competition and that he found the experience enjoyable.

Other notable figures in attendance included acclaimed authors Dame Jacqueline Wilson and Sir Ben Okri, as well as DJ Florence Otedola. Queen Camilla expressed her admiration for the stories read by the celebrities, describing them as fantastic. The presence of these diverse cultural figures underscored the broad appeal and significance of the competition within the global literary community.

Record Entries and Global Winners Announced

The Queen's Commonwealth Writing Competition holds the distinction of being the world's oldest international writing competition for schools, with a history dating back to its founding in 1883. This year's theme, "Common Ground: Better Together," challenged young writers to explore the factors that unite people across the Commonwealth. The event witnessed a record-breaking turnout, receiving 53,840 entries from 54 different nations.

In a historic first, each of the five regions of the Commonwealth-Africa, Asia, the Caribbean and Americas, Europe, and the Pacific-had a designated winner. An overall winner was subsequently selected from this group. The overall champion was identified as Itumeleng Mhlongo, an 18-year-old from South Africa. The regional winners included Aarav Roy, 15, from India; Emma Cai, 18, from Canada; Kangwoo Moon, 15, from New Zealand; and Lydia Siqing, 13, from Cyprus.

These five talented recipients received an all-expenses-paid, week-long trip to London to collect their awards. Their journey to the capital was part of a broader celebration of their achievements, which had been recognized by a global panel of judges. The diversity of the winners highlighted the competition's success in engaging young voices from every corner of the Commonwealth.

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Her Majesty's Speech on Unity and Literature

During her speech at the prizegiving ceremony, Queen Camilla quoted Beatrix Potter to emphasize the importance of engaging with the wider world. She stated, "We cannot stay home all our lives, we must present ourselves to the world and we must look upon it as an adventure." The Queen credited the young writers with accomplishing exactly this, noting that they had presented themselves to the world through their essays.

She highlighted how the entries highlighted shared historic ties, values, challenges, and hope, despite the diversity of the participants. The Queen mentioned that the stories whisked readers from Antigua to Zambia, into outer space, under the sea, and even into the minds of animals. She praised the writers as truly inspiring individuals with exciting futures ahead of them.

Concluding her address, the Queen quoted Beatrix Potter again, advising the young authors to believe in the power of good and to behave themselves. She emphasized the magic of writing and the unpredictability of the creative process, noting that reading the first words of a well-written piece is a delightful experience. The ceremony served as a testament to the enduring power of literature to connect people across boundaries.

Reflections on Competition Standards

Following the event, Geri Halliwell-Horner reflected on her long-standing involvement with the competition. She described it as an absolute privilege to be part of the world's oldest literacy competition. Having witnessed the event over the last seven years, she observed that it had improved significantly, with the standard of entries becoming incredible.

Halliwell-Horner's comments underscored the growing prestige and quality of the competition. Her enthusiasm for the event was evident in her detailed observations and warm interactions with both the Queen and other attendees. The reception at St James's Palace successfully combined royal tradition with contemporary celebrity culture, celebrating the literary achievements of the next generation of Commonwealth writers.