Geri Horner and Christian Horner have purchased the historic Edgcote House in Northamptonshire for over £52 million, beating a rival bid. The couple acquired the 18th-century estate for its racing facilities and cultural significance.

Geri Horner and Christian Horner have successfully acquired Edgcote House, a historic 18th-century estate in Northamptonshire, after outbidding a competing offer of £52 million. The former Spice Girl and former Red Bull Formula One principal secured the property last week, ending a prolonged acquisition process that began in August of this year. The couple viewed the purchase as a significant milestone, having previously faced disappointment when an unnamed businesswoman presented a higher initial offer for the Grade I-listed building.

The Acquisition Process and Financial Details

The successful purchase followed a competitive bidding war that saw the couple first attempt to acquire the property in August with a bid of £45 million. That initial attempt was unsuccessful, as the unnamed businesswoman countered with a substantially higher offer of £52 million. Geri Horner, who is 54 years old, and Christian Horner, who is 53 years old, persisted in their efforts to secure the stately home, which is located on the border between Northamptonshire and Oxfordshire. The couple has confided in friends that they consider Edgcote House to be their dream forever home, marking a major transition in their personal and professional lives.

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The financial scale of the transaction is considerable, with the property expected to cost the couple approximately £5.3 million in stamp duty alone. Christian Horner funded a significant portion of this acquisition using a severance payout from Red Bull Racing. The former team principal walked away from his two-decade role with the Formula One constructor following a texting scandal, receiving a reported compensation package worth £80 million. This substantial payout allowed the couple to pursue the purchase of one of Britain's most magnificent and historically significant estates.

Historical Significance and Cultural Legacy

Edgcote House holds a prominent place in British history, dating back to the 18th century with Grade I-listed status that recognizes its exceptional architectural and historical value. The estate is famously associated with Henry VIII, who gifted the property to his fourth wife, Anne of Cleves, as part of their divorce settlement. This royal connection underscores the immense heritage the couple has agreed to steward. Geri Horner is known to be a devoted fan of Jane Austen, and the estate features prominently in the BBC's 1995 television adaptation of Pride and Prejudice.

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In the acclaimed adaptation starring Colin Firth and Jennifer Ehle, Edgcote House served as Netherfield, the residence of Mr Bingley. The property has retained many of its period features that were showcased in the series, including the snooker table where Mr Darcy was filmed brooding. A friend of the couple noted that Geri views the acquisition as an opportunity to become a custodian of this cultural landmark rather than merely an owner. The couple intends to respect the building's legacy and preserve it for future generations, acknowledging the weight of responsibility that comes with such a historic property.

Equestrian Facilities and Racing Infrastructure

A primary driver for the purchase was the estate's extensive equestrian infrastructure, which aligns with Geri Horner's passion for horses. The 1,700-acre property includes ample parkland and farmland near Banbury, offering ideal conditions for their racing horse project. The estate boasts a long-established racing heritage, centered around Edgcote racecourse, which underwent refurbishment in 2018. The property comes with two professional racing yards, complete with gallops, paddocks, and schooling arenas necessary to support high-level training activities.

The physical residence itself is equally impressive, spanning a staggering 25,908 square feet of living space. The house features eight main bedrooms, along with several dressing rooms and five bathrooms located on the first floor. Additionally, there are six reception rooms and 12 attic rooms on the second floor. Notable architectural highlights include an open-well mahogany great stair hall, described by estate agents as a showpiece of the house. The couple was recently spotted visiting The Griffin Inn, a nearby pub, where the landlady recalled meeting the couple and shared a personal anecdote about watching the Spice Girls as a child.

Future Plans and Other Property Holdings

With the acquisition complete, Geri Horner and Christian Horner are now focused on settling into their new residence and developing their equestrian ambitions. Sources indicate that while Geri is excited about the prospect, she remains understated in her public commentary, respecting the discretion required for such a high-profile purchase. The couple also currently owns Glebe House, a £9 million property in Marston St Lawrence, Oxfordshire, located just a few miles from Edgcote. They may consider selling this secondary residence once they have fully settled into their new primary home.

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The successful purchase marks the culmination of a significant effort by the Horner couple to secure a property that meets both their aesthetic preferences and functional requirements. As custodians of Edgcote House, they join a long line of historical figures associated with the estate. The combination of royal history, literary fame, and world-class racing facilities makes Edgcote House a unique asset. The couple's ability to leverage Christian Horner's post-Red Bull financial resources has enabled them to secure a property that was previously out of reach, ensuring their legacy in Northamptonshire's aristocratic landscape.